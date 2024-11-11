Peppermint Crisp tart is a beloved South African dessert that combines creamy caramel, whipped cream, chocolate, and mint for a delightful, no-bake treat. With only a few ingredients, you can quickly prepare this layered dessert for gatherings or to enjoy as a sweet treat at home. Here’s how to make peppermint crisp tart!

Ingredients

2 cans (380g each) of caramel treat or dulce de leche

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1–2 packs of Tennis biscuits (or other coconut-flavored tea biscuits)

3–4 Peppermint Crisp chocolate bars, crushed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

Whip the Cream

Start by preparing the cream filling, which will provide a light and fluffy base for the tart.

In a large mixing bowl, whip the heavy cream until it forms soft peaks. Add vanilla extract if you’d like a hint of extra flavor.

Fold the caramel treat into the whipped cream gently until smooth and well combined. This mixture should be creamy but thick, with no lumps of caramel.

Crush the Peppermint Crisp Bars

Peppermint Crisp bars are known for their unique minty, crunchy texture, which adds a refreshing twist to this dessert.

Use a food processor, or place the bars in a plastic bag and crush them with a rolling pin until they’re in small pieces. Set some of the crushed chocolate aside for the top layer as a garnish.

Layer the Ingredients

Now it’s time to start layering the tart. Use a square or rectangular dish, ideally about 9×9 inches, but you can adapt based on the size you have.

Place a layer of Tennis biscuits on the bottom of the dish, covering the base entirely. Break the biscuits if needed to fit the edges.

Spread a layer of the caramel and cream mixture over the biscuits, smoothing it out with a spatula.

Sprinkle a portion of the crushed Peppermint Crisp chocolate over the cream layer, ensuring an even distribution.

Repeat the Layers

Continue layering to build up the tart, similar to making a layered cake.

Add another layer of biscuits, followed by the cream mixture and crushed chocolate, repeating until you’ve used all the ingredients. Ensure the top layer is a generous spread of the caramel cream.

Finish with Peppermint Crisp Garnish

Sprinkle the remaining Peppermint Crisp pieces over the final cream layer as a garnish. This will give the tart a beautiful and minty top layer.

Refrigerate to Set

Peppermint Crisp tart needs some time to set and for the flavors to meld.

Cover the dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or preferably overnight. This helps the biscuits soften, giving the dessert its classic creamy texture.

Serve and Enjoy

Once the tart has set, it’s ready to enjoy!

Cut the tart into squares and serve cold. Each bite will be creamy, minty, and perfectly balanced with caramel and chocolate.

Final Tips

Leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Try adding extra chocolate shavings or a drizzle of caramel sauce on top for added decadence.

