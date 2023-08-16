How To Make Puff Puff With Pepper

Puff puff is a popular and delightful Nigerian snack that’s loved for its fluffy texture and irresistible taste. If you’re looking to add a little kick to your puff puff, why not try making spicy puff puff with pepper?

This recipe combines the classic puff puff with a hint of heat, creating a mouthwatering treat that’s perfect for spice enthusiasts.

Follow this step-by-step guide to create delicious puff puff with a spicy twist.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon active dry yeast

1 cup warm water

½ teaspoon salt

1 small onion, finely chopped

1-2 scotch bonnet peppers (habanero), finely chopped

Vegetable oil for frying

Step 1: Activate the Yeast

In a small bowl, combine the active dry yeast and warm water. Allow it to sit for about 5-10 minutes until the mixture becomes frothy.

Step 2: Mix Dry Ingredients

In a larger bowl, mix the all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, and salt.

Step 3: Combine Wet Ingredients

Pour the activated yeast mixture into the dry ingredients and mix to form a smooth batter. If the batter is too thick, you can add a little more water.

Step 4: Add Spicy Flavors

Incorporate the chopped onion and finely chopped scotch bonnet peppers into the batter. The peppers will add a spicy kick to the puff puff.

Step 5: First Rise

Cover the batter with a clean cloth and leave it to rise for about 1-2 hours in a warm place. The batter should double in size.

Step 6: Heat the Oil

Heat vegetable oil in a deep pan or pot. The oil should be at least 2-3 inches deep.

Step 7: Fry the Puff Puff

Once the batter has risen, carefully drop spoonfuls of the batter into the hot oil. Use a spoon to scoop the batter and another spoon to slide it into the oil.

Step 8: Fry Until Golden

Fry the puff puff on medium heat until they turn golden brown on all sides. Make sure to flip them to ensure even frying.

Step 9: Drain and Cool

Use a slotted spoon to remove the fried puff puff from the oil and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil.

Step 10: Serve and Enjoy

Your spicy puff puff with pepper is ready to be enjoyed! Serve them warm as a delicious snack or appetizer.

Adding pepper to your puff puff gives it a delightful twist that elevates the flavor profile and adds a satisfying heat. This spicy version of puff puff is perfect for those who enjoy a bit of kick in their snacks. Share these delectable treats with friends and family, and watch them disappear in no time.

