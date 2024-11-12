Samp and beans is a comforting, traditional South African dish made from dried corn kernels (samp) and dried beans. This hearty and filling meal is easy to prepare, although it does require some soaking and cooking time. Here’s how to make samp and beans.

Ingredients

1 cup samp

1 cup dried beans (sugar beans or any beans you prefer)

4–6 cups water

Salt, to taste

Optional: onion, garlic, and seasonings for extra flavor

Soak the Samp and Beans

Samp and beans need to be soaked to reduce cooking time and make them tender.

Rinse the samp and beans under cold water to remove any dust or debris.

Place them in a large bowl and cover with water. Soak for at least 8 hours or overnight. This will soften the samp and beans, making them easier to cook.

Drain and Rinse

After soaking, drain the water and give the samp and beans another quick rinse.

Pour off the soaking water, as this helps to reduce any bitterness from the beans.

Place the samp and beans in a colander and rinse them under cold water.

Boil the Samp and Beans

Add the samp and beans to a large pot and cover with fresh water.

Use about 4–6 cups of water, enough to cover the samp and beans by at least an inch.

Set the pot over high heat and bring the water to a boil.

Simmer Until Tender

Once boiling, reduce the heat to a simmer and cover the pot with a lid.

Let the samp and beans cook for 1–2 hours or until tender. Check occasionally and add more water if necessary to keep them submerged.

The samp and beans should be soft and fully cooked but still hold their shape. If they’re not tender after 1–2 hours, continue simmering until they reach the desired texture.

Season to Taste

Once the samp and beans are fully cooked, season them to taste.

Stir in salt to taste, usually about 1 teaspoon, or adjust as desired.

For extra flavor, you can sauté chopped onion and garlic in a separate pan and add them to the pot. You can also add spices like black pepper, curry powder, or bay leaves for a richer taste.

Let Simmer (Optional)

If you’ve added extra seasonings, allow the samp and beans to simmer for an additional 10–15 minutes.

This extra simmering time allows the flavors to meld and infuses the samp and beans with the seasonings.

Serve and Enjoy

Samp and beans is best enjoyed warm and can be served as a main or side dish.

This dish is hearty and delicious on its own.

It also pairs wonderfully with stews, grilled meats, or sautéed vegetables for a complete meal.

Final Tips

Store any leftovers in the fridge for up to three days. Reheat with a little added water to maintain the texture.

Consider adding chopped tomatoes, herbs, or a dash of chili powder for a different flavor profile.

