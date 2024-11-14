How To Make Strawberry Jam At Home

Making strawberry jam is a simple and rewarding process, perfect for preserving the flavor of ripe strawberries. With just a few ingredients, you can create a delicious, sweet spread that’s free from preservatives and easy to store. This method walks you through each step on how to make strawberry jam, ensuring that you get a smooth, glossy, and perfectly set strawberry jam.

2 pounds of fresh strawberries, hulled and chopped

4 cups of granulated sugar

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

½ teaspoon of butter (optional, to reduce foaming)

Prepare the Strawberries

Rinse the strawberries thoroughly, then hull and chop them into small pieces. If you prefer a smoother jam, you can lightly mash them with a fork or potato masher. Leave some chunks for a chunky jam texture. Combine Ingredients

In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, combine the chopped strawberries, sugar, and lemon juice. Stir the ingredients well and allow them to sit for about 10 minutes. This step helps the sugar dissolve slightly and brings out the strawberries’ natural juices, making the jam richer in flavor. Cook the Mixture

Place the pot on medium-high heat and bring the mixture to a gentle boil, stirring frequently to prevent sticking or burning. If using, add a small amount of butter to reduce foaming. Let the mixture continue to boil for 15-20 minutes. As it cooks, the strawberries will soften, and the jam will thicken. Test for Doneness

To check if the jam has reached the right consistency, use the “cold plate test.” Place a small spoonful of the hot jam onto a chilled plate and let it sit for a minute. Run your finger through the jam; if it wrinkles slightly and doesn’t flow back together, it’s ready. If not, continue cooking for another 5 minutes and test again. Sterilize and Fill Jars

While the jam is cooking, sterilize your jars by boiling them in water for 10 minutes. Once the jam is ready, carefully ladle it into the hot jars, leaving a small gap at the top. Wipe the rims clean, place the lids on the jars, and tightly screw on the lids. Seal and Store the Jars

To properly seal the jars, place them back into boiling water and process them for 10 minutes. Carefully remove the jars and allow them to cool completely. You’ll hear a “pop” sound as the lids seal. Store sealed jars in a cool, dark place for up to a year. Once opened, keep the jam in the refrigerator.

Serving and Enjoying Your Jam

Your homemade strawberry jam is now ready to enjoy! Spread it on toast, pair it with pastries, or use it as a filling in cakes and desserts.

Tips and Variations

Add a vanilla bean or fresh mint leaves during cooking for a unique flavor.

For a low-sugar version, reduce the sugar slightly and add a bit of pectin.

Use high-quality, ripe strawberries for the best results, as their natural sweetness shines through.

Also Read: How To Make A Gammon Glaze