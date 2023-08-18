How To Order On Jumia

Shopping online has never been easier, and Jumia, one of Africa’s leading e-commerce platforms, offers a wide range of products at your fingertips.

If you’re new to online shopping or want a quick refresher, follow these steps to effortlessly place an order on Jumia.

Step 1: Visit the Jumia Website or App

Open your web browser and visit the Jumia website (www.jumia.com) or download the Jumia app from your device’s app store.

Step 2: Browse and Search

Use the search bar or browse through the various categories to find the product you want to purchase.

Step 3: Select the Product

Click on the product you want to buy to view its details, specifications, and pricing.

Step 4: Add to Cart

Click on the “Add to Cart” button. You can continue shopping and add more items to your cart if you wish.

Step 5: View Your Cart

Once you’ve added all the desired items to your cart, click on the shopping cart icon (usually located at the top right corner of the screen) to view your items.

Step 6: Review Your Order

Check the items in your cart to ensure they are correct. You can adjust quantities or remove items if needed.

Step 7: Proceed to Checkout

Click on the “Proceed to Checkout” button when you’re ready to finalize your purchase.

Step 8: Sign In or Create an Account

If you’re an existing Jumia customer, sign in to your account. If you’re new, you’ll need to create an account by providing your email address and creating a password.

Step 9: Enter Your Delivery Address

Enter your delivery address details, including your name, contact number, and location.

Step 10: Choose Payment Method

Select your preferred payment method. Jumia offers various options, including debit/credit card, mobile money, and cash on delivery (if available in your location).

Step 11: Review and Confirm

Review your order details, delivery address, and payment method. Make sure everything is accurate.

Step 12: Place Order

Click on the “Place Order” button to complete your purchase. If you’re paying online, you’ll be redirected to a secure payment gateway to provide your payment details.

Step 13: Order Confirmation

After successful payment, you’ll receive an order confirmation with your order number and details via email and/or SMS.

Step 14: Tracking Your Order

Jumia will provide you with updates on your order’s status. You can track your order’s progress through your account dashboard or by clicking on the tracking link provided.

Step 15: Receive Your Order

Wait for your order to be delivered to your specified address. Jumia will send you notifications about the delivery process.

Note: Ensure that you’re shopping on the official Jumia website or app to have a secure and genuine shopping experience.

Congratulations! You’ve successfully placed an order on Jumia and are on your way to receiving your desired products conveniently at your doorstep. Happy shopping!

