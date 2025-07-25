Blackjack, also known as Bidens pilosa, is a wild herb found in many regions, often regarded as a weed. However, it holds great medicinal value and is used traditionally to treat colds, stomach issues, and inflammation. One of the easiest and most effective ways to enjoy its benefits is by making a simple herbal tea. Here’s how to prepare blackjack tea at home.
- Gather Fresh or Dried Blackjack Leaves
You can use either fresh or dried blackjack leaves. If using fresh ones, collect young, green leaves from a clean, pesticide-free area. Rinse them thoroughly under clean water to remove dirt or insects.
If you are using dried blackjack, ensure the leaves have been dried in a clean, shaded area to preserve their nutrients. Use about a tablespoon of dried leaves or a small handful of fresh leaves per cup.
- Boil Clean Water
In a kettle or pot, boil clean drinking water. You’ll need about one cup of water for every serving of blackjack tea. Bring the water to a rolling boil.
- Add the Leaves to the Water
Once the water is boiling, add the blackjack leaves. You can either:
- Drop the leaves directly into the boiling water, or
- Place the leaves in a cup and pour the boiling water over them.
Cover the container to keep in the steam and essential oils.
- Steep the Tea
Let the tea steep for 5 to 10 minutes. The longer it sits, the stronger the taste and medicinal effect. The water will take on a greenish to brownish color.
If you prefer a milder flavor, steep for a shorter time. You can also add lemon or ginger for taste and added benefits.
- Strain and Serve
After steeping, strain the tea to remove the leaves. Pour the liquid into a cup.
You can drink it as is, or sweeten it lightly with honey or sugar, depending on your preference. Some people also enjoy it chilled or over ice.
- Drink Responsibly
Blackjack tea can be consumed once or twice a day. Like all herbal remedies, it’s best taken in moderation. If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or on medication, consult a healthcare provider before regular use.
