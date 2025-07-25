Blackjack, also known as Bidens pilosa, is a wild herb found in many regions, often regarded as a weed. However, it holds great medicinal value and is used traditionally to treat colds, stomach issues, and inflammation. One of the easiest and most effective ways to enjoy its benefits is by making a simple herbal tea. Here’s how to prepare blackjack tea at home.

Gather Fresh or Dried Blackjack Leaves

You can use either fresh or dried blackjack leaves. If using fresh ones, collect young, green leaves from a clean, pesticide-free area. Rinse them thoroughly under clean water to remove dirt or insects.

If you are using dried blackjack, ensure the leaves have been dried in a clean, shaded area to preserve their nutrients. Use about a tablespoon of dried leaves or a small handful of fresh leaves per cup.

Boil Clean Water

In a kettle or pot, boil clean drinking water. You’ll need about one cup of water for every serving of blackjack tea. Bring the water to a rolling boil.

Add the Leaves to the Water

Once the water is boiling, add the blackjack leaves. You can either:

Drop the leaves directly into the boiling water, or

Place the leaves in a cup and pour the boiling water over them.

Cover the container to keep in the steam and essential oils.

Steep the Tea

Let the tea steep for 5 to 10 minutes. The longer it sits, the stronger the taste and medicinal effect. The water will take on a greenish to brownish color.

If you prefer a milder flavor, steep for a shorter time. You can also add lemon or ginger for taste and added benefits.

Strain and Serve

After steeping, strain the tea to remove the leaves. Pour the liquid into a cup.

You can drink it as is, or sweeten it lightly with honey or sugar, depending on your preference. Some people also enjoy it chilled or over ice.

Drink Responsibly

Blackjack tea can be consumed once or twice a day. Like all herbal remedies, it’s best taken in moderation. If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or on medication, consult a healthcare provider before regular use.

