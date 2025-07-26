Boneless gammon is a flavorful cut of pork that has been cured, making it ideal for roasting, boiling, or slow cooking. Preparing it properly brings out its rich, salty-sweet taste and tender texture. Whether you’re planning a festive meal or a special Sunday lunch, here’s how to prepare boneless gammon at home.

Choose and Rinse the Gammon

Start by selecting a good-quality boneless gammon joint, usually available at butcher shops or supermarkets. The size depends on how many people you’re serving—around 1.5 to 2 kg is ideal for a family.

Before cooking, rinse the gammon under cold water to remove excess curing salt. If the gammon is heavily salted, you can soak it in cold water for a few hours or overnight, changing the water once or twice.

Simmer the Gammon (Optional Step)

Although not essential, simmering gammon before roasting helps to make it tender and less salty. Place the gammon in a large pot and cover it with fresh water. You may add bay leaves, peppercorns, garlic, onion, and carrots for extra flavor.

Bring to a boil, then reduce to a gentle simmer. Cook for about 30 minutes per 500g, or until a knife easily pierces the meat. Once done, remove the gammon and let it cool slightly before roasting.

Prepare the Glaze

A glaze gives gammon its signature shiny, sweet crust. You can make a simple glaze by mixing:

2 tablespoons of brown sugar or honey

1 tablespoon of mustard (Dijon or wholegrain)

1 tablespoon of vinegar or orange juice

Mix these together to form a thick paste. You can adjust the ingredients to your taste or use other additions like cloves or soy sauce.

Score and Glaze the Gammon

Once the gammon is cool enough to handle, remove the skin if it’s still attached, leaving a thin layer of fat. Use a sharp knife to gently score the fat in a crisscross diamond pattern.

Brush the glaze over the scored fat evenly, making sure it seeps into the cuts. For a decorative touch, you can press whole cloves into the intersections of the cuts.

Roast Until Golden

Preheat your oven to 190°C (375°F). Place the glazed gammon in a roasting tray lined with foil.

Roast uncovered for about 25 to 30 minutes, basting with more glaze halfway through. The gammon should turn golden brown with a sticky, caramelized crust.

Rest and Serve

Once cooked, remove the gammon from the oven and let it rest for at least 10 to 15 minutes before slicing. This helps the juices settle and makes the meat easier to carve.

Serve hot with roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, or cold in sandwiches and salads. Leftovers can also be stored in the fridge for a few days and used in various dishes.

