Corned beef is a salt-cured cut of beef, usually brisket, known for its savory flavor and tender texture. Whether you’re using canned corned beef or cooking a fresh brisket, preparing it the right way brings out its rich taste. Here’s how to prepare corned beef dish at home.

Choose Your Corned Beef Type

You can prepare corned beef from either a fresh brisket that has been cured or from canned corned beef, which is precooked and ready to eat.

For a more traditional meal, use a cured brisket that requires boiling or slow cooking.

For quick meals or breakfast options, canned corned beef works well in stews, stir-fries, or sandwiches.

Preparing Fresh Corned Beef Brisket

If you’re starting with a cured corned beef brisket, begin by rinsing it under cold water to remove excess salt. Place the beef in a large pot and cover it with water. Add aromatics like bay leaves, peppercorns, garlic, onions, and carrots for more flavor.

Bring the water to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer gently. Allow it to cook for about 50 minutes per kilogram (or about 2.5 hours for a 2kg brisket), until the meat is fork-tender.

Rest and Slice the Brisket

After simmering, take the corned beef out of the pot and let it rest for about 10 minutes. Use a sharp knife to slice it against the grain—this keeps the slices tender and easy to chew.

You can serve it hot with potatoes, cabbage, or vegetables, or allow it to cool and use in cold dishes like sandwiches or corned beef hash.

Cooking with Canned Corned Beef

Canned corned beef is already cooked, so it only needs to be heated and flavored. Open the can and slice or break the beef into chunks.

You can sauté chopped onions and tomatoes in a pan with oil, then add the corned beef and stir until heated through. Season with pepper, and add chopped potatoes or eggs if desired. Serve with rice, bread, or fried plantains.

Store Leftovers Safely

Store any leftover fresh or canned corned beef in an airtight container in the fridge. It will keep well for about 3 to 4 days. You can reheat it in a pan or use it cold in sandwiches and wraps.

Also Read: How To Make Steam Pudding