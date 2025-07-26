Fish stew is a delicious, hearty meal made by simmering fish in a rich, flavorful sauce. It can be customized with vegetables, spices, and local ingredients depending on your taste and what you have on hand. Whether you use fresh or frozen fish, making a good fish stew is simple with the right steps. Here is how to prepare fish stew.

Gather the Ingredients

To make fish stew, you will need:

Fresh or frozen fish (tilapia, snapper, or any firm fish works well)

Tomatoes (fresh or canned)

Onions

Garlic and ginger

Bell peppers

Cooking oil

Salt and seasoning cubes

Spices like curry powder, paprika, or chili (optional)

Water or fish stock

Fresh herbs like coriander or parsley for garnish

Clean and cut the fish into medium pieces. If using frozen fish, allow it to thaw first. Rinse gently and set aside.

Season and Marinate the Fish

In a bowl, season the fish pieces with salt, a bit of crushed garlic and ginger, and a dash of lemon juice or vinegar if available. Let it sit for 10–15 minutes to absorb flavor. This also helps reduce any strong fishy smell.

Some people lightly fry the marinated fish to keep it firm during cooking, but this step is optional.

Prepare the Base Sauce

Heat oil in a cooking pot. Add chopped onions and sauté until soft. Add minced garlic and ginger, and stir for a few seconds until aromatic. Next, add chopped tomatoes and cook until the mixture becomes thick and oil begins to separate from the sauce.

Add bell peppers and your chosen spices—such as curry powder or paprika. Stir everything together and let it cook for a few minutes.

Add Water or Stock

Pour in a bit of water or fish stock to loosen the sauce, depending on how much stew you want. Let it simmer for about 5 minutes so the flavors blend. Adjust salt and seasoning to taste at this stage.

Add the Fish

Gently place the fish pieces into the pot. Do not stir vigorously to avoid breaking them. Instead, tilt the pot slightly or spoon sauce over the fish to coat it.

Cover the pot and simmer on low heat for about 10 to 15 minutes, or until the fish is cooked through. The meat should be tender and flake easily with a fork.

Garnish and Serve

Once the stew is ready, sprinkle chopped herbs on top for a fresh finish. Serve your fish stew hot with rice, ugali, chapati, yam, or boiled plantains.

