Resetting an Acer laptop can resolve issues such as software glitches, slow performance, or malware infections. It restores the system to its original factory settings or a clean state, depending on your preference. This guide explains how to reset Acer laptop safely, either by keeping your files or completely erasing all data.

Back Up Important Data

Before resetting your laptop, ensure you back up any important files to an external hard drive, cloud storage, or a USB drive. A reset may erase all data, depending on the selected option. Plug In the Laptop

Connect your laptop to a power source. Resetting the system is a time-consuming process, and you don’t want the device to power off during the procedure. Access the Settings Menu

Click the Start button, then select Settings (gear icon). In the Settings window, click on Update & Security and navigate to the Recovery tab on the left-hand side. Choose Reset Option

Under the Recovery section, locate the Reset this PC heading and click Get Started. A new window will appear, offering two options: Keep My Files : This option removes apps and settings but keeps your personal files.

: This option removes apps and settings but keeps your personal files. Remove Everything: This option deletes all data, resetting the laptop to factory settings.

Select the option that suits your needs.

Follow the On-Screen Instructions

After selecting an option, the system will guide you through the reset process. If you chose Remove Everything, you’ll be asked whether to clean the drive. Selecting a thorough clean ensures better security, especially if you’re giving away or selling the laptop. Start the Reset Process

Confirm your choice and click Reset to initiate the process. The laptop will restart and begin resetting. This may take anywhere from several minutes to an hour, depending on the selected options and your system’s performance. Set Up Your Laptop Again

Once the reset is complete, the laptop will restart and display the initial setup screen. Follow the prompts to configure language, Wi-Fi, and account preferences. Reinstall Software and Files

If you chose to keep your files, your personal data will still be available after the reset. If you removed everything, you’ll need to reinstall any necessary applications and restore your backed-up files.

