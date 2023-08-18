How To Revamp A Wig: A Step-by-Step Guide to Giving Your Wig a Fresh Look

Wigs are fantastic accessories that allow you to switch up your hairstyle with ease. Over time, wigs can become dull or tangled, but fear not! Revamping your wig is a simple process that can breathe new life into it.

Whether it’s a synthetic or human hair wig, here’s how to revamp it and make it look fabulous again.

Step 1: Gather Your Supplies

Wig brush or wide-tooth comb

Wig stand or mannequin head

Wig shampoo and conditioner (specifically designed for wigs)

Detangling spray (if necessary)

Hot water (for synthetic wigs)

Heat styling tools (for human hair wigs)

Wig styling products (serum, hairspray, etc.)

Step 2: Detangle the Wig

Place the wig on a wig stand or mannequin head to make it easier to work with.

Gently detangle the wig using a wig brush or wide-tooth comb. Start from the ends and work your way up to prevent damage.

Step 3: Wash the Wig

Fill a basin with lukewarm water and add a small amount of wig shampoo.

Immerse the wig in the water and gently swish it around. Avoid rubbing or scrubbing to prevent tangling.

Rinse the wig thoroughly with cool water to remove all the shampoo.

Apply wig conditioner and let it sit for a few minutes. Rinse again with cool water.

Step 4: Dry the Wig

Gently blot the wig with a clean towel to remove excess water. Do not wring or twist the wig.

Place the wig on a towel-covered wig stand or mannequin head to air dry. Avoid using a hairdryer, as it can damage synthetic fibers.

Step 5: Restyling Synthetic Wigs

Fill a basin with hot water (not boiling) and submerge the wig for a few seconds.

Gently reshape the wig with your fingers to restore its original style. Be careful not to burn yourself.

Allow the wig to air dry on a wig stand or mannequin head.

Step 6: Restyling Human Hair Wigs

Use heat styling tools like a flat iron or curling iron to restyle your human hair wig. Use low to medium heat settings.

Apply a heat protectant spray before using any heat styling tools to prevent damage.

Style the wig as desired, whether you want curls, waves, or a sleek look.

Step 7: Finishing Touches

Once the wig is dry and styled, you can apply wig styling products like serum or hairspray to add shine and hold.

Gently brush or comb the wig again to ensure it’s tangle-free and looks polished.

Step 8: Store Your Wig Properly

When not wearing your wig, store it on a wig stand or in a wig box to maintain its shape and style.

Keep the wig away from direct sunlight and excessive heat to prevent color fading and damage. That is how to revamp a wig.

Revamping your wig can make it look brand new again and allow you to enjoy various hairstyles. Remember to use the appropriate products and techniques for your wig type, whether it’s synthetic or human hair. With a little care and attention, your wig will continue to be your go-to accessory for changing up your look!

