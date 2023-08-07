How To Send Airtime From Airtel To Airtel: A Simple Guide To Airtime Transfer

Airtel, one of Nigeria’s leading telecommunications providers, offers a convenient way for its users to send airtime or credit to other Airtel subscribers.

Whether you want to help a friend or family member in need or simply share credit with someone, Airtel’s airtime transfer service allows you to do so quickly and easily.

If you’re wondering how to send airtime from Airtel to Airtel, follow this straightforward step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Check Your Airtime Balance

Before initiating an airtime transfer, ensure that you have sufficient airtime on your own Airtel line. You can check your airtime balance by dialing *123# and selecting the appropriate option to view your balance.

Step 2: Dial the Airtime Transfer Code

To send airtime from your Airtel line to another Airtel number, dial the following transfer code:

Replace “Recipient’s Number” with the 10-digit phone number of the Airtel subscriber you wish to transfer airtime to, and “Amount” with the specific airtime amount you want to send (e.g., 100, 200, 500, etc.).

Also Read: How To Gift Data On Airtel: A Step-By-Step Guide

Note that the airtime transfer can only be done in whole numbers without decimal points.

Step 3: Confirm the Transfer

After dialing the airtime transfer code, a confirmation message will appear on your screen. This message will display the recipient’s phone number, the transfer amount, and the service charge for the transaction (if applicable). To confirm the transfer, follow the on-screen prompts.

Step 4: Input Your Transfer PIN

To complete the airtime transfer, you will be required to input your transfer PIN. The default transfer PIN for Airtel is usually set to “1234.” However, for security reasons, it is advisable to change your transfer PIN to a unique and confidential code. To change your transfer PIN, dial:

Replace “Old PIN” with the default PIN (1234) and “New PIN” with your desired new transfer PIN. Follow the prompts to confirm the PIN change.

Step 5: Transfer Successful

Once you have confirmed your transfer PIN, the airtime transfer will be processed, and you will receive a notification confirming the success of the transaction. That is How To Send Airtime From Airtel To Airtel.

Important Tips

You can only transfer airtime in whole numbers (e.g., 100, 200, 500) without decimal points.

Also Read: How To Check Airtel Data Balance: A Quick And Easy Guide

The airtime transfer service attracts a small service charge, which may vary depending on the amount being transferred.

Double-check the recipient’s phone number before confirming the transfer to avoid sending airtime to the wrong recipient.

If you encounter any issues with the airtime transfer or need assistance, you can contact Airtel customer service for support.

By following this simple step-by-step guide, you can easily send airtime from your Airtel line to another Airtel subscriber. Enjoy the convenience of sharing airtime with your friends and family and stay connected with your loved ones whenever they need a little extra credit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...