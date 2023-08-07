How To Transfer Data From Airtel To Airtel: Share Data With Ease

Airtel offers a convenient data sharing service that allows its users to transfer data to friends and family who are also on the Airtel network.

Whether you want to help someone in need of data or simply share your excess data with others, data transfer can be a lifesaver in staying connected.

If you’re wondering how to transfer data from Airtel to Airtel, follow this step-by-step guide to easily share data with your loved ones.

Step 1: Check Your Data Balance

Before you can share data, ensure that you have sufficient data balance on your Airtel line.

Dial *140# to check your data balance and verify that you have enough data to spare.

Step 2: Activate Data Sharing

To activate data sharing on your Airtel line, you need to set up a data transfer PIN. The default data transfer PIN for Airtel is usually set to “1234.” However, for security reasons, it is advisable to change your data transfer PIN to a unique and confidential code. To change your data transfer PIN, dial:

Replace “Default PIN” with the default PIN (1234) and “New PIN” with your desired new data transfer PIN. Follow the prompts to confirm the PIN change.

Step 3: Add Beneficiary

To share data, you need to add the recipient’s phone number as a data beneficiary. To do this, dial:

Replace “Phone Number” with the recipient’s Airtel number, “Data Amount” with the amount of data you want to share (e.g., 100MB, 200MB, etc.), and “PIN” with your data transfer PIN.

For example, to share 200MB of data with the recipient’s number 080xxxxxxxx, you would dial:

Step 4: Confirm the Data Transfer

After adding the beneficiary, you will receive a confirmation message with the details of the data transfer. Confirm the data transfer by following the on-screen prompts.

Step 5: Data Transfer Successful

Upon successful confirmation, the data will be transferred from your Airtel line to the recipient’s Airtel line. The recipient will receive a notification confirming the data receipt.

Important Tips

Ensure that you have enough data to spare before initiating a data transfer.

Keep your data transfer PIN confidential to prevent unauthorized data sharing.

You can share data with multiple beneficiaries by repeating the process for each recipient.

By following this simple step-by-step guide, you can easily transfer data from your Airtel line to other Airtel users. Stay connected with your loved ones and help them stay connected with this convenient data sharing service. Share the gift of data and enjoy seamless internet access with your friends and family on the Airtel network.

