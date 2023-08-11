How To Transfer Money From First Bank: A Step-By-Step Guide

Transferring money from First Bank is a simple and convenient process that allows you to send funds to other bank accounts within Nigeria.

Whether you need to send money to family, friends, or business partners, follow this step-by-step guide on how to transfer money from First Bank.

Methods of Money Transfer:

First Bank offers various channels for transferring money, including:

FirstMobile App: First Bank’s mobile banking app allows you to transfer funds conveniently from your smartphone.

Internet Banking: Access your First Bank account online to initiate transfers.

ATM: You can use First Bank’s ATMs to transfer money.

Branch: Visit a First Bank branch and request assistance from the customer service desk.

Step-by-Step Guide to Transfer Money:

Download and install the FirstMobile App from your device’s app store.

Log in to the app using your credentials.

Navigate to the “Transfer” or “Send Money” section.

Select the recipient’s bank and input their account number.

Enter the amount you want to transfer.

Confirm the details and authorize the transaction using your mobile banking PIN.

You will receive a confirmation message once the transfer is successful.

Using Internet Banking

Visit First Bank’s official website and log in to your internet banking account.

Locate the “Transfer” or “Payments” section.

Choose the type of transfer (e.g., “Intra-Bank Transfer” for First Bank accounts or “Inter-Bank Transfer” for other banks).

Enter the recipient’s bank details and amount to transfer.

Confirm the transaction details and provide any required authentication, such as a transaction PIN or OTP.

Once the transfer is complete, you will receive a transaction confirmation.

Using ATM

Visit any First Bank ATM.

Insert your ATM card and enter your PIN.

Select the “Transfer” or “QuickTeller” option.

Choose the type of transfer and enter the recipient’s bank account number.

Input the transfer amount and confirm the details.

Complete the transaction and collect your receipt.

Using Branch

Visit the nearest First Bank branch.

Approach the customer service desk and request assistance for making a money transfer.

Provide the necessary information, including recipient’s bank details and amount.

The customer service representative will guide you through the process and complete the transfer on your behalf. That is How To Transfer Money From First Bank!

Tips

Ensure you have the correct recipient’s account details to avoid errors.

Double-check the transaction details before confirming the transfer.

Some transfers may attract service charges, so be aware of the associated fees.

Keep your transaction receipts or confirmation messages for future reference.

Transferring money from First Bank offers flexibility and convenience, allowing you to securely send funds to other accounts without the need for physical visits. Choose the method that suits you best and enjoy the ease of managing your finances.

