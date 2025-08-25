The iPhone 11 does not have the same power button function as older iPhones, which can be confusing for new users. Instead of pressing only the side button, you need to use a combination of buttons or settings to shut it down. Knowing how to power off your iPhone 11 properly helps preserve battery life and resolve minor issues. Here is how to turn off iPhone 11.

Use Side Button and Volume Button

Press and hold the side button along with either the volume up or volume down button until the “slide to power off” screen appears. Swipe the slider to the right, and your iPhone 11 will turn off.

Turn Off Through Settings

If you prefer not to use buttons, go to Settings > General > Shut Down. This will also bring up the “slide to power off” option. Simply slide it to switch off the phone.

Force Restart if Unresponsive

If your iPhone 11 is frozen and won’t respond, quickly press and release the volume up button, then quickly press and release the volume down button, and finally press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears. This forces a restart but does not damage your data.

Avoid Letting Battery Die Completely

While allowing the battery to drain will eventually shut down the phone, it is not recommended as a regular way to turn off your iPhone. Frequent deep discharges can shorten battery life.

Restarting After Shutdown

To switch your iPhone 11 back on, simply press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears. Your phone will then restart and load normally.

