Camphor blocks are versatile and have been used for centuries in various applications ranging from health remedies to pest control and air freshening. Derived from the camphor tree, these blocks offer natural benefits when used correctly. This guide explains different ways on how to use camphor blocks effectively and safely.

For Aromatherapy and Relaxation

Camphor blocks are known for their soothing aroma. Place a block in a bowl of hot water to release its fragrance and create a calming environment. Alternatively, crush the block and add it to a diffuser for long-lasting effects. To Repel Insects

Camphor blocks are effective in keeping pests like moths, cockroaches, and mosquitoes at bay. Place a few blocks in closets, drawers, or corners of the house to deter insects. Ensure they are kept out of reach of children and pets. For Skin and Hair Care

Crush a camphor block into a fine powder and mix it with coconut oil or an unscented moisturizer to use as a topical treatment for itching, minor burns, or acne. For dandruff, mix the powdered camphor into hair oil, apply to the scalp, and rinse after a few hours. Always conduct a patch test before application. As a Decongestant

Camphor’s natural properties help relieve congestion. Dissolve a small piece in hot water and inhale the steam to ease nasal blockages. Alternatively, mix the crushed block with a carrier oil and rub it on the chest for relief from colds and coughs. For Spiritual and Religious Practices

In many cultures, camphor blocks are used during prayers and rituals for their purifying properties. Burn a small piece on a flame or place it near an altar to cleanse the space and promote positive energy. To Eliminate Odors

Camphor is excellent for neutralizing unpleasant smells. Place a block in a sachet or perforated container and leave it in areas prone to odors, such as shoe racks or storage bins. As a Fabric Freshener

Store camphor blocks in a cloth bag and place them in wardrobes to keep clothes smelling fresh and free from moisture or mildew. Replace the blocks once they dissolve or lose their fragrance. For Household Cleaning

Camphor can be dissolved in water to create a cleaning solution. Use this to wipe surfaces, disinfect areas, or mop floors for a natural and fresh-smelling cleaner. As a Natural Pain Reliever

Mix crushed camphor with a carrier oil and massage it on sore muscles or joints. Its cooling sensation can provide temporary relief from pain and inflammation. For Preventing Rust

Place camphor blocks in toolboxes or storage areas to prevent moisture buildup and rust on metal objects.

