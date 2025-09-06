A precis is a concise summary of a longer text, written in your own words while keeping the main ideas intact. It demonstrates your ability to understand, analyze, and condense information without losing the original meaning. Writing a good precis requires clarity, accuracy, and proper structure. Here is how to write a precis.

Read the Text Carefully

Begin by reading the passage or text thoroughly. Try to understand the central idea and the writer’s purpose. Read it more than once to grasp both the main message and supporting details.

Identify the Main Idea

Underline or note the key points that form the backbone of the text. A precis is not about copying sentences but about capturing the essence of the original work in a shorter form.

Exclude Unnecessary Details

Leave out examples, comparisons, illustrations, and repetitions unless they are essential to the meaning. A precis should focus only on the core arguments or points made by the author.

Use Your Own Words

Paraphrase the original text in your own language. Do not copy long phrases directly unless they are very important. This shows that you have understood the text well.

Maintain the Author’s Tone and Intention

While you are rewriting, ensure the tone and intent of the original author are preserved. If the text is formal, critical, or descriptive, reflect that style in your precis.

Follow the Right Length

A precis is usually about one-third of the original passage. Keep your sentences short and avoid adding any personal opinions, comments, or interpretations. Stick only to what the author has written.

Organize Logically

Arrange the points in a clear and logical sequence. Your precis should read like a shortened version of the original text, not just a list of ideas.

Write a Suitable Title

Give your precis a short and meaningful title that reflects the central idea of the text. This helps readers quickly understand what the summary is about.

