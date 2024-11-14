IG Douglas Kanja Responds To Catholic Bishops’ Concerns Over Abductions And Killings

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has responded to recent concerns raised by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops regarding the alleged increase in abductions, disappearances, torture, and killings across the country.

The bishops, led by Maurice Muhatia, expressed deep concern over these incidents, particularly highlighting the rise in murders of women.

“We are appalled by the frequent reports of abductions, disappearances, torture, and killings of Kenyans,” Muhatia stated, adding that families continue to mourn the loss of loved ones who were either injured, went missing, or were killed during the GenZ protests in June 2024.

He questioned whether the government was capable of stopping such incidents, especially given reports that some victims had spoken out about corruption.

In response, IG Kanja provided an update on the country’s security situation, particularly in relation to the GenZ demonstrations, which he noted resulted in 495 injuries among police officers, 347 civilian injuries, and extensive damage to government property.

He reported that 57 people had been reported missing, with 22 found alive, six confirmed dead, and 29 still unaccounted for.

Police made 1,552 arrests nationwide during the protests.

Additionally, Kanja confirmed that 97 women have been killed in the past three months, with investigations ongoing and some suspects already charged in court.

“All cases involving police officers in alleged wrongful deaths are being handled by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), with close cooperation from both IPOA and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Meanwhile, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is making progress on abduction cases,” he stated.