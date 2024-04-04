Inspector Kintosi Who Died Following Altercation with DJ Joe Mfalme Buried 

Inspector Kelian Felix Ole Kintosi, who died following an altercation with DJ Joe Mfalme and his handlers was burier in his Kajiado rural home.

Kintosi was buried in an emotional ceremony at his home in Kajiado County on April 2.

The burial was attended by officers from the National Police Service (NPS) and friends.

The suspects in the tragic incident, however, still remain in police custody as investigations into the matter are concluded.

A court ruling on 25 March, directed that DJ Joe Mfalme, his hypeman, driver, and videographer, together with three other police officers, be detained for 14 days.

They are expected back in court next Monday April 8, 2024.

The suspects are accused of causing bodily harm to the deceased after a non-injury accident in Kikuyu on the morning of 16 March.

Kelian died a week later. DJ Joe Mfalme and his crew were arrested hours after his death.

Police say they are ready to proceed with the case.

The prosecution told the court that they needed the days to gather sufficient evidence before preferring any charges against the suspects.

This will include recording relevant witness statements, obtaining treatment records from the hospital, obtain CCTV footage of the crime scene, call data records of the seven and arrest of another suspect who is still at large.

Those arraigned before court are Allan Ochieng, Eric Gathua, Simon Wanjiru, Joseph Mwenda (Dj Joe Mfalme) and police officers Khadija Abdi Wako, Sammy Rotich and Agnes Mogoi.

The prosecution told the court that preliminary investigations have revealed the deceased was involved in a slight non injury accident while driving his car along Kikuyu road.

He allegedly hit a vehicle with five occupants being Allan, Eric, Simon and DJ Joe Mfalme and one more who is still at large.

Investigations officer Fredrick Kosen who is attached to DCI Dagoretti said what followed was an altercation that led to the deceased being beaten by the Allan, Eric, Simon and Dj Joe Mfalme.

The accident scene was allegedly visited by Abdi.

Abdi had been assigned as the duty officer at Kikuyu police station to respond to traffic incidents on the night of March 16.

The officer allegedly found the deceased being beaten by Allan, Eric, and Dj Joe Mfalme.

The officer said deceased was frogged marched to Kikuyu police station by Allan, Eric, Simon, DJ Joe Mfalme.

It was there that he started complaining of abdominal pain. He was also urinating blood.

Sammy Rotich and Agnes Mogoi on the other hand were on duty at the station that day.

They received the deceased who was complaining of injuries and they witnessed the deceased urinating blood.

The investigation team said the deceased left for home but the abdominal pains worsened.

He was rushed to Langata Hospital and later to Nairobi West Hospital.

“But he passed on March 21 while undergoing treatment. From then on investigations commenced and officers managed to arrest the suspects,” said the detective.

A doctor’s report indicated that deceased suffered blunt abdominal trauma and traumatic bladder injury.