fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Internet disruption reported in Kenya as well as neighboring countries including Uganda and Burundi

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Confirmed: Live network data show a major disruption to internet connectivity in #Kenya; the incident comes amidst a deadly crackdown by police on #RejectFinanceBill2024 protesters a day after authorities claimed there would be no internet shutdown

    The ongoing internet disruption has impacted Kenya as well as neighbouring countries including Uganda and Burundi; the incident is likely to limit coverage of events on the ground where protests are held

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Can President Ruto Declare a State of Emergency?

    Internet disruption reported in Kenya as well as neighboring countries including Uganda and Burundi

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X