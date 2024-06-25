Internet disruption reported in Kenya as well as neighboring countries including Uganda and Burundi

Confirmed: Live network data show a major disruption to internet connectivity in #Kenya; the incident comes amidst a deadly crackdown by police on #RejectFinanceBill2024 protesters a day after authorities claimed there would be no internet shutdown
The ongoing internet disruption has impacted Kenya as well as neighbouring countries including Uganda and Burundi; the incident is likely to limit coverage of events on the ground where protests are held
The ongoing internet disruption has impacted Kenya as well as neighboring countries including Uganda and Burundi; the incident is likely to limit coverage of events on the ground where protests are held
