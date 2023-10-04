Isaac Mwaura Appointed Government Spokesperson

President William Ruto Wednesday appointed former nominated MP Isaac Mwaura as the government spokesperson.

It is not clear if he was among those who were interviewed for the position.

Mwaura will be deputised by Mwanaisha Chidzunga and Gabriel Muthuma.

He will now take over from the former government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna.

He was appointed the Government Spokesperson on May 7, 2019, replacing Eric Kiraithe.

Isaac Mwaura was among the 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) appointed by Ruto.

He was appointed to serve as the CAS in the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

However, the Court declared Ruto’s appointment of 50 CASs unconstitutional.

Chidzuga on the other hand is a veteran journalist who has worked for several media houses in the country.

Gabriel Mutuma is a renowned political commentator.

There are also plans to move the office of the Government Spokesperson from the Ministry of Information to the office of the Head of Public Service.

This will give the office more impetus and power to coordinate communication functions in the government.

The Office of the Government Spokesperson (OGS)

It serves as the nerve centre of government communications.

Its core mandate is to coordinate, plan, manage and implement communication of government policies, programs and initiatives.

It is also mandated with providing oversight of the technical operations of the Directorates of Information, Public Communication, and Film Services, Kenya News Agency, Government Advertising Agency, Office of the Information Secretary, the Government Media Centre and all affiliated functions in various Ministries and Government Agencies.

Core Functions

The office provides oversight to the directorates of Information, Public Communication, Film Services, and the Government Advertising Agency;

It also sets standard, ensure efficiency, quality control and harmonized messaging in government communication;

It further propagates government policies and initiatives by providing timely and accurate dissemination of information and create synergy, partnerships, and collaborations with creators and consumers of government information including the media fraternity.

The office also publicizes government programmes and projects through media and community engagement.

