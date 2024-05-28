Issa Rae Net Worth

Issa Rae, an American actress, comedian, writer, producer, and director, has a net worth of $8 million. She gained widespread recognition with her web series “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” (2011–2013), which she created, wrote, produced, and directed. Rae is best known for co-creating, writing, producing, and starring in the HBO series “Insecure” (2016–2021). Additionally, she has starred in films such as “The Hate U Give” (2018), “Little” (2019), “The Photograph” (2020), and “The Lovebirds” (2020), and has appeared on the television series “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (2019–2021).

Early Life

Issa Rae was born Jo-Issa Rae Diop on January 12, 1985, in Los Angeles, California. Her mother, Delyna, is a teacher from Louisiana, and her father, Abdoulaye, is a neonatologist/pediatrician from Senegal. Rae has four siblings, and the family lived briefly in Dakar, Senegal during her childhood. She spent her early years in Potomac, Maryland, before moving back to Los Angeles in sixth grade, settling in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood. Rae discovered her passion for acting at King Drew Magnet High School of Medicine and Science, and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in African and African-American Studies from Stanford University in 2007.

Issa Rae Career

Issa Rae’s career took off with her YouTube web series “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl,” which quickly went viral after its debut in 2011. A successful Kickstarter campaign raised over $56,000 to fund the series, which won a Shorty Award for Best Web Show in 2012. Rae went on to create other web series such as “The Choir” (2013–2015) and “Roomieloverfriends” (2013–2014).

In 2016, Rae began starring in “Insecure,” an HBO series that ran for five seasons and received critical acclaim, earning 14 Primetime Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nominations. Rae’s performance and the show’s authentic portrayal of modern Black experiences earned numerous awards, including from the Peabody Awards and the American Film Institute.

Beyond “Insecure,” Rae has appeared in notable films like “The Hate U Give,” “Little,” “The Photograph,” and “The Lovebirds.” She has also contributed her voice to animated projects like “Hair Love” and “BoJack Horseman.” Rae continued her television success with roles in “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and the HBO Max shows “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” and “Rap Sh!t.”

Issa Rae Net Worth

Issa Rae net worth is $8 million. Her earnings come from her work in television, film, and various other ventures including writing, producing, and directing.

Issa Rae Awards and Nominations

Issa Rae has been nominated for several prestigious awards, including seven Primetime Emmys. Her show “Insecure” garnered numerous accolades, including awards from the BET Awards, Black Reel Awards, Gracie Allen Awards, NAACP Image Awards, NAMIC Vision Awards, and Satellite Awards. Rae herself has been recognized with the Visionary Award at the 2022 PGA Awards and the Vanguard Award at the 2017 Essence Black Women In Hollywood event. She has also won a Webby Award for Video Person of the Year in 2019.

Personal Life

Issa Rae married businessman Louis Diame in July 2021 in France. Rae is an advocate for social justice, having raised $700,000 for the children of Alton Sterling following his tragic death in 2016. She supports various causes including women’s rights and civil rights, working with organizations like Black Lives Matter and the ACLU. Rae has been vocal about supporting Black-owned businesses, a theme often reflected in her work on “Insecure.”

Real Estate

Rae owns a home in South Los Angeles. In February 2022, she offered her residence on Airbnb for $56 per night during Valentine’s Day weekend, aiming to showcase the culture and communities that influence her storytelling. Rae expressed her hope that guests would appreciate the rich history and contributions of Black LA during their stay.