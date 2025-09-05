It is a do or die as Kenya Kwanza goes on offensive to lock out Matiangi from his backyard

The Gusii region political scene is slowly turning into a political war front with lieutenants of the Kenya Kwanza coalition keen on an all out offensive to fend off Dr Fred Matiangi’s popularity in favour of President William Ruto.

The journey has not not been without its lows though especially sparking silent walk outs amongst a section those inclined to back their son to the ballot.

Either way, some leaders initially seen as possible Matiangi loyalists among them Kisii Governor Simba Arati had since backed off dealing the former Education CS an injury.

In Gusii, the Kenya Kwanza group chair Sylvanus Osoro, however, says Matiangi was not a factor at the moment in the two term push.

“It just about being intentional about development, in any case we are still far from the actual elections, the South Mugirango MP recently told journalists at a function in Nyaribari Chache.

The vocal legislator is joined by MPs Japhet Nyakundi (Kitutu Chache

North, Kisii), Steve Mogaka (West Mugirango, Nyamira), and Zaheer Jhanda (Nyaribari Chache, Kisii).

The bandwagon has since roped in Woman Reps Jerusha Mogaka (Nyamira ) and Dorice Aburi (Kisii).

There are some fringe like Ben Momanyi who has domiciled his battle to Nyaribari Masaba.

He is eyeing to unseat sitting MP Daniel Manduku.

The Kenya Kwanza’s two term push however appear punctured by the absence of MPs Alfa Miruka (Bomachoge Chache), Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango, Nyamira) and Daniel Manduku (Nyaribari Masaba, Kisii).

For weeks ago, they had been on a no-show raising possible realignments in the offing as campaigns gather pace.

Manduku, an eastswhile Ruto ally Wednesday complained of his calls not going through to the President.

At Bogitaa in Bonchari Friday during a rally, Osoro said as a community the decision to back Ruto’s second term bid was cast on iron.

“We cannot walk out of a government that is in existence for a ghost one that none is sure if it is coming. We go by what we are seeing, what is present and that is the President William Ruto government,” he told a rally of hundreds who had turned up.

He did not, however, comment about the absence of the MPs who have silently ditched the Ruto camp for Matiangi in the region.

He however did subtle decampaigns for area MP Charles Onchoke.

Onchoke has not been on the Ruto and his two term campaigns and neither is Bobasi MP, a silent supporter for Matiangi Presidency.

In Kisii, the rallies by the Pro-Ruto group have already culminated in a visit to State House.

Osoro said the President promised Gusii the expansion of the Sotik-Kisii highway and the recommissioning of works at Suneka Aistrip.

In Nyamira, he has already okayed the construction of Nyamira University under Kisii University.

“This is just a tip of the iceberg of the more to cone,” stated Osoro underscoring the need by the electorate to back Ruto.

Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi, a vocal Matiangi supporter describes this as a lie.

“It is pure hogwash, nothing,” he told a crowd at Nyatieko Saturday.

Osoro however said the company has more to gain from Ruto even as the clock ticks towards elections.

“We are entitled to reap . We cannot afford to fritter away this opportunity to some shadowy figure who is not even serious with his bid yet,” the legislator spoke referring to Matiangi.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati shared the same sentiment terming Matiangi’s bid immature.

“Yes we acknowledge we have him but he is jonly just a fledgling that is yet to find footing. In the meantime let’s stand with Ruto so that we as a community can get share of the development spoils,” he told a gathering of bodaboda operators at Gusii Stadium.

He likened Matiangi to a cow still on heat.

“We have a cow with milk already, it is better we don’t lose sight of it for one that is roaming around looking for a bull,” stated Arati.

The Governor’s handlers however say he is yet to openly to join forces with the Kenya Kwanza band.

He is pushing the two term Ruto narrative as much as he urges the community to back Ruto at the moment, said a handler.

The statement however runs counter to one made by Osoro in Bonchari that Arati was now a Ruto friend.

“We are now fighting in the trenches together for the common good of the region. You know we haven’t been in good terms with Arati but now that he has decided to work with us for, we must walk this journey together,” he said.

Aburi who hosted the Kenya Kwanza team praised Ruto as visionary adding they he stil lmeans well for the Omogusii community.

She described Ruto as having a genuine commitment to uplifting the Gusii community, urging locals to rally behind the Kenya Kwanza government for the sake of development.

“He has demonstrated goodwill through ongoing infrastructure projects, job creation initiatives, and increased budgetary allocation for key sectors in Kisii and Nyamira counties. He actually means well for our people.He has already has shown that he is ready to work with all communities, especially us ,” she said.

“Let us support his agenda so that we can benefit fully from the fruits of devolution and national development,”she added.

Bomas of Kenya director Purity Moraa ,who has announced her bid for Bonchari seat, highlighted ongoing road construction projects in Kisii, as indicators of the national government’s commitment.

Jhanda sounded great optimism saying the community can only realise its development aspirations through William Ruto than any other anticipated leader.

In Nyamira, Mogaka is selling the narrative that the community can only be guaranteed safety in Ruto than Matiangi.

As the campaigns gather pace, political analyst Eric Onsongo says the Kenya Kwanza administration must go beyond rhetoric if it hopes to win the support of voters who are already silently aligning themselves with their son.

He spoke of more concrete action to to shift public opinion.

“Kenya Kwanza must realize that the electorate in those areas—especially in parts of Kisii and Nyamira counties—are not just looking for promises; they want tangible development and inclusion in national decision-making,” said Dr. Onsongo, a don at Kisii University.

Dr. Matiang’i, who has remained largely silent since the 2022 elections, still enjoys considerable support in the Gusii region.

Many Kenyans credit him with spearheading key reform in the education sector during his tenure in the Uhuru Kenyatta administration.

Although Kenya Kwanza leaders have made recent visits to the region and pledged more government projects.

Dr. Onsongo insists this may not be enough.

“There is still a lingering perception ,not just among the residents here but across the country that Ruto has not done enough to address unemployment,” he added.

Dr Onsongo said the 2027 general election could hinge on swing regions such as Kisii, and any failure to win over voters who previously aligned with opposition or independent voices could impact the ruling coalition’s national ambitions.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, all eyes remain on how Kenya Kwanza will position itself to broaden its support base in areas that Matiangi is gaining popularity.