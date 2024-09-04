It is a Wonky Start, School Heads in Kisii Say as Strike Ends 

Most schools in Kisii had by late Tuesday reported a tardy start a day after Kuppet called off the teachers’ strike.

Most Principals described the situation as delicate.

Some were still receiving students by late Tuesday, days later since the official opening date.

In some schools, the student population was a half or lower the usual student population.

“Today alone we received about 30 students. They report with parents because they are returning outside the recommended reporting ime frame,” a school principal told Kahawa Tungu.

She declined to be named.

The school had registered about 300 of the usual 500 student population.

At Emenwa Secondary also in Bobasi, Kisii County where striking teachers stormed and fed students lunch food meant for teachers only a handful of students were in.

It was the same trend at Magena Girls in Bomachoge Borabu and Rigena in Bobasi.

In Transmara South in Narok County Principal at Moita Mixed Secondary Henry Matonda said only a handful were in class.

They had received less than 150 of the 400 plus student population.

Most classes were still empty by late Tuesday.

Matonda said they were planning to engage parents on phone if the turn up won’t improve. .

“For now i hold on to firm faith that most learners would be in class in the not distant future,” he said.

He, however, expressed fears for the candidates who are still at large.

“We live in an area where a girl can check out of school any time and get married off. All these puts us on edgy,” Matonda told journalists.

Moita school is located in a lush sugarcane farming neighborhood near Nkararo township where children also get subjected to labour in the farms.

Young girls caught up in the intricate web of teenage pregnancies also often opt for early marriages than returning to classes..

Matonda said all these factors complicate the efforts to end child marriages in the vast Narok County.

“It is a situation we are trying to remedy and we are reaping fruits albeit slowly,” he added.

He has since intervened in at least three incidents, quickly dragging female students off early marriages to class.

“It is a delicate assignment but we are up to the task and are slowly winning Our security system is also cooperating well to ensure no child is left out,” stated Matonda,also Kessha chair in the Sub-County.