Jamie Foxx reveals new details about mystery illness that left him hospitalized

Jamie Foxx has shed new light on his health scare that left him hospitalized in April 2023, revealing it all started with a headache that escalated to a medical emergency.

In a newly surfaced video circulating on social media, Foxx is seen talking to people in downtown Phoenix, Arizona, reliving the start of the scare.

“Bad headache. Asked my boy for an Advil,” he said, and then snapped his fingers. “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

He explained that he was in Atlanta and his sister and daughter took him to a doctor where he received a cortisone shot, an injection used to treat inflammatory conditions, swelling, pain and irritation, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there,’” he explained, motioning to his head. But he didn’t want to give details saying, “I won’t say it on camera,” before the filming stopped.

It’s not immediately clear when the video was taken. NBC News has reached out to Foxx’s representatives for comment.

The 56-year-old actor and singer has never disclosed what his mystery illness was.

He experienced the emergency while working on the film “Back in Action” alongside Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz in Atlanta and has since then largely kept out of the public eye.

In July, he took to Instagram in an emotional video to describe the ordeal, saying he “went to hell and back” but was “coming back.” At a Critics Choice Association event in December he revealed he was at one point unable to walk.

Also in December, he shared an Instagram poston his birthday calling it “a special one.”

“I NEEDED EVERY PRAYER… you lifted me through… I was able to make it to today because of your prayers,” he wrote.

Foxx has frequently thanked and credited his daughter, Corinne Foxx, and sister, Deidra Dixon, with saving his life.

They “kept it airtight, they let nothing out, they protected me. And that’s what I hope everyone could have in moments like these,” he said last July.

Foxx attended the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in December in his first public appearance since his mysterious health incident and hospitalization, telling the crowd, “It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It’s different.””We really don’t know a lot of specifics when it comes to the medical condition,” said Kelley L. Carter.

“Whatever he went through, it was obviously very, very serious.”

“It seems like Jamie is kind of still trying to process exactly what happened to him,” Carter added. “Really wants to hold onto whatever it was that he was going through for some, perhaps, larger moment down the line.”

By Agencies