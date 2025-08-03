Jazmine Hood Age

Jazmine Hood, known online as Lil Perfect, is a 28-year-old YouTube star, comedian, social media influencer, and aspiring musician. She was born on October 7, 1996, in Little Rock, Arkansas, and has become widely recognized for her bold comedic content and pranks that resonate with millions of followers online.

From Vine Fame to YouTube Success

Jazmine’s journey to stardom began on Vine, the short-form video platform where she started posting funny clips in May 2013. Her first video, titled Welcome Loved Ones, marked the beginning of a successful career in digital comedy. With her natural sense of humor and impressive timing, she quickly amassed 1.7 million followers, making her one of Vine’s top creators and placing her in the platform’s “million followers club.”

When Vine shut down in 2016, many of its stars faded away. But not Jazmine. She had already created her YouTube channel on April 28, 2013, and began actively uploading videos shortly after Vine’s closure. Her transition was seamless, and she emerged as one of the few creators who managed to carry their fanbase into a new digital space.

Today, her YouTube channel imLilPerfect (formerly Perfectlaughs) boasts over 3.3 million subscribers. She also co-founded a second channel, Jazz and Tae, with her former partner Tae Caldwell. This channel, created in August 2013, has garnered nearly 4 million subscribers and features pranks, challenges, and lifestyle content.

Musical Career

In addition to her comedic videos, Jazmine ventured into music. She released her debut track For Everybody in October 2017 in collaboration with Ar’mon and Trey. This was followed by How You Living in December of the same year and Like Me in March 2018. These tracks reflect her expanding creative range and aspirations beyond social media comedy.

On Instagram, she commands a strong following as well, with over 2.1 million fans engaging with her lifestyle updates, skits, and promotions.

Personal Life

Jazmine Hood was raised in a supportive family environment in Arkansas. Several members of her family—including her parents, brother, and younger cousin—have appeared in her videos over the years. She was previously in a relationship with fellow YouTuber Tae Caldwell, with whom she shared not only a channel but a strong online presence as a couple.

