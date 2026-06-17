Jeremy Clarkson reveals prostate cancer diagnosis on farming show

Television presenter Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The news was announced in an episode of the latest series of Clarkson’s Farm, released on Wednesday. It is not clear exactly when the footage was filmed, but the series was shot in 2024 and 2025.

Clarkson, 66, is seen telling series regulars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland of his diagnosis, both of whom were visibly shocked by the news.

The former Top Gear presenter did not clarify what stage of cancer he had been diagnosed with, but described it as “aggressive” and that a portion of his prostate had been removed as part of his treatment.

“I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it’s aggressive, but it’s really early,” he said.

Clarkson added that he had known “since May”.

“I promise I’ll be fine,” he told the two men, adding that he would be out of action “for a little while”.

Cooper told Clarkson to “look after yourself” while Ireland added: “I wish you a very speedy recovery.”

In a separate discussion with Cooper in the following episode, Clarkson confirmed the type of cancer, telling him: “The prostate, 10% of it is dead, the 10% where the cancer is.”

Later, Clarkson told co-star Gerald: “I had the op, and just fingers crossed it’s worked, we don’t know yet.”

The episode, and series, ended with Clarkson pictured in a hospital bed following treatment.

“We started season five with me in a hospital bed, and here we are at the end of season five and I’m back in the hospital bed,” he said.

“Some of the treatment’s gone a bit awry, let’s say, so I’m going to be here for a little while. I’m nil by mouth, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“But if this is all successful,” he continues, “I’ll see you for season six, and if it isn’t, I wont.” He signed off: “Take care everyone.”

On Tuesday evening, several hours prior to the release of the final two episodes, Clarkson shared a video to his Instagram warning fans that they would be a “difficult watch”.

The Grand Tour presenter’s health has been a theme of the fifth series of the programme, which opened with Clarkson discussing a heart procedure he had undergone in October 2024.

At the time, he wrote in his column for the Sunday Times that “of the arteries feeding my heart with nourishing blood, one was completely blocked and the second of three was heading that way.”

He said he was fitted with a stent, which is a tube that is inserted into a narrowed or blocked artery to open it and allow blood to flow more freely.

Clarkson is one of the most high-profile TV personalities in the UK, and is well known for leading a hugely successful era of the BBC’s motoring programme Top Gear between 2002 and 2015.

With his co-presenters Richard Hammond and James May, he went on to host another car show for Amazon, The Grand Tour.

In 2021, he launched Clarkson’s Farm, which followed his attempts to run his own farm in the Cotswolds. It became a huge hit and is currently on its fifth series.

He also currently presents ITV quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

By BBC News