Jerry Falwell Jr. Net Worth: The Controversial Legacy Of A Former Liberty University President

Jerry Falwell Jr., an American lawyer, real estate developer, and former university administrator, has an estimated net worth of $100 million. He is the son of the late Jerry Falwell Sr., a prominent and ultra-conservative Christian pastor. Following his father’s death in 2007, Jerry Falwell Jr. assumed the role of president at Liberty University, a position that brought him significant influence and wealth.

Scandals and Resignation

Falwell’s tenure at Liberty University ended in controversy. On August 7, 2020, he announced an indefinite leave from his roles as president and chancellor of the university after a photo surfaced on Instagram showing him with his pants unzipped, standing next to a younger woman. Just weeks later, on August 24, 2020, Falwell officially stepped down from his positions following a sexual scandal involving his wife and a Miami hotel pool attendant.

The scandal revealed that over several years, Falwell allegedly engaged in voyeuristic behavior, watching his wife, Becki, engage in sexual acts with the young man they met while on vacation. The relationship included multiple instances of infidelity, and the Falwells even invested in a Miami hostel with the young man. Additionally, another individual later accused Becki Falwell of sexual misconduct during a sleepover at the Falwell family home.

Early Life

Born in Lynchburg, Virginia, in June 1962, Jerry Falwell Jr. earned his undergraduate degree from Liberty University before obtaining his Juris Doctor (JD) from the University of Virginia. After practicing law privately from 1987 to 2007, he joined the Board of Trustees at Liberty University in 2000, eventually taking over as president after his father’s passing.

Political Involvement

Jerry Falwell Jr. was a notable supporter of Donald Trump during the 2016 Presidential election, going so far as to compare Trump to Winston Churchill. Trump reportedly offered Falwell the position of United States Secretary of Education, but he declined. Although he was expected to be part of a task force on education reforms, the initiative was never realized.

Jerry Falwell Jr Salary

Before his resignation, Falwell earned $1.25 million per year in salary from Liberty University. His contract reportedly included a clause that guaranteed him a payout of around $10 million if he left the university, consisting of two years’ salary plus an additional $8 million.

Under the leadership of the Falwell family, Liberty University grew from a small, relatively unknown Baptist school into a major institution with over 95,000 undergraduate students. Some critics, however, have argued that the university’s success was partly due to real estate ventures that primarily enriched the Falwell family and their close associates. A 2019 Politico article described the financial relationship between the Falwells and Liberty University as “blurry,” citing examples of questionable loans and investments that seemed to benefit the Falwell family more than the university.

Jerry Falwell Jr Lifestyle

Jerry Falwell Jr. and his family reside on a sprawling 500-acre ranch in Goode, Virginia, located about 20 miles from Liberty University’s campus in Lynchburg. The property includes a private lake, a pool, tennis courts, horse stables, and a 19th-century chapel with historical significance.

