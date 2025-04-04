John DeLuca Siblings: Get to Know Dave and John DeLuca

John DeLuca, born on April 25, 1986, in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, is an American actor and singer who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

Best known for his role as Butchy in Disney Channel’s Teen Beach Movie and its sequel Teen Beach 2, DeLuca has captured the hearts of audiences with his charm, talent, and versatility.

Raised in a close-knit family, he grew up with Italian, Spanish, and Irish heritage, which has influenced his vibrant personality.

Before pursuing acting, DeLuca was an athlete, but his passion for performance took root during his senior year of high school when he landed the role of the Scarecrow in a production of The Wizard of Oz.

He later graduated from Fordham University in New York with a degree in Theatre, setting the stage for a successful career in Hollywood.

Career

Siblings

John is the eldest of three boys in his family.

His younger brother, Dave DeLuca, is known to be a bodybuilder, showcasing a different kind of strength and dedication compared to John’s artistic pursuits.

Information about the third brother remains scarce, as John tends to shield his family from the spotlight.

Growing up together in Longmeadow, the DeLuca brothers shared a typical sibling dynamic, with John taking on the role of the big brother.

Career

DeLuca’s career kicked off in 2009 with guest appearances on television shows like Ugly Betty and 30 Rock, where he showcased his acting chops early on.

His breakthrough came in 2013 when he starred as Butchy, the tough yet lovable biker gang leader, in Teen Beach Movie.

The film’s success, drawing 13.5 million viewers, propelled him into the spotlight, and he reprised the role in Teen Beach 2 in 2015, which garnered 7.5 million viewers.

That same year, he played Anthony DiBuono, an Italian lifeguard with Navy dreams, in the coming-of-age comedy Staten Island Summer, which premiered on Netflix.

DeLuca’s versatility shines through his extensive television work, including guest roles on Wizards of Waverly Place, Jessie (alongside co-star Maia Mitchell), Twisted (as Cole Farrell), and General Hospital (as Aaron Roland starting in 2016).

His film credits also include indie projects like Hemingway (2012), where he played the lead role of Colin Hemingway, and the 2020 thriller Spree, where he portrayed Mario.

From family-friendly gymnastic films like Chalk It Up (2016) to horror web series like Welcome to Daisyland (2017), DeLuca has proven his range across genres.

His recent work includes the Lifetime movie Killer Dream Home (2020) and the comedy Donny’s Bar Mitzvah (2021), cementing his status as a rising star.