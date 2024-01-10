Jinxed Man Fatally Stabs Bar Attendant in Kisii

Police are looking for a man who stabbed and killed a 26-year-old woman in a suspected love triangle outside a bar in Suneka, Kisii County.

The body of Elizabeth Wankio, a bar attendant in the area was found lying in a pool of blood outside the premises hours after the murder.

She worked at the bar where she was killed on January 8 at about 10 pm, police said.

Police said the body had a deep wound on the neck inflicted by a sharp object.

Witnesses said they saw a man suspected to be her boyfriend escape the scene moments after the murder.

It is not clear what motivated the same.

Police say they are looking for the suspect who is believed to be on the run.

The detectives want the man to surrender for questioning.

The body of the woman was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further processing.