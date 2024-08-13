JJ Redick Net Worth: From College Star To NBA Veteran And Beyond

JJ Redick, an American former professional basketball player, boasts a net worth of $50 million. Known for his exceptional college basketball career with the Duke Blue Devils and his 15-year tenure in the NBA, Redick’s journey in the world of basketball is marked by both impressive achievements and strategic career moves.

Early Life

Jonathan Clay “JJ” Redick was born on June 24, 1984, in Cookeville, Tennessee, to Jeanie and Ken Redick. Raised in a sports-centric family, JJ was surrounded by athletic talent from a young age. His father, Ken, played basketball at Ohio Wesleyan University, while his older twin sisters, Catie and Alyssa, played for Campbell University. The athletic prowess continued with his younger brother, David, who played football as a tight end for Marshall University, and his youngest sister, Abigail, who played basketball for Virginia Tech and Drexel University.

Redick’s own basketball journey began at Cave Spring High School, where he became a McDonald’s All-American MVP and led the Knights to a Virginia state championship. His outstanding performance in high school made him one of the top recruits in the nation, ranked as the No. 2 shooting guard and No. 13 overall player in 2002.

College Stardom with the Duke Blue Devils

JJ Redick’s college career at Duke University solidified his reputation as one of the greatest shooters in college basketball history. In 2006, he was named the National College Player of the Year and became a two-time Consensus First-Team All-American. He also earned accolades as a two-time ACC Player of the Year, two-time ACC Tournament MVP, and two-time First-Team All-ACC. Redick’s impact on the court was so significant that Duke retired his jersey number 4, a rare honor that speaks to his lasting legacy at the university.

JJ Redick NBA Career

Redick was selected 11th overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2006 NBA Draft, marking the beginning of a solid NBA career. He played with the Magic until 2013 before brief stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and later a more prominent role with the Los Angeles Clippers. During his time with the Clippers, Redick signed a four-year, $27 million deal, transitioning from a rotation player to a key starter.

Despite being somewhat of a journeyman, Redick continued to demonstrate his value across various teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers (2017-2019), New Orleans Pelicans (2019-2021), and Dallas Mavericks before retiring in 2021. Over his NBA career, Redick scored 12,028 points, averaging 12.8 points per game, along with 1,903 rebounds and 1,862 assists.

JJ Redick Salary

Throughout his NBA career, JJ Redick earned an impressive $118 million in salary. His highest single-season salary was $23 million, which he earned while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2017-2018 season. These earnings, combined with his smart financial decisions, have contributed to his substantial net worth of $50 million.

JJ Redick Contributions to USA Basketball

In addition to his NBA career, Redick also represented the United States in international competition. He was a member of the 2003 USA Men’s Junior World Championship team and competed with the USA Basketball Under-21 team in 2005, winning gold medals at the World Championships and Global Games. Though he was named to the USA National team from 2006-2008, injuries and competition prevented him from competing in the 2008 Olympic Games.

Beyond Basketball

JJ Redick’s talents extend beyond the basketball court. In 2016, he launched a podcast on Yahoo! Sports, becoming the first active NBA player to host a podcast. He later moved his podcast to the media company Uninterrupted in 2017 and eventually started his own media company, ThreeFourTwo Productions, after leaving The Ringer. Since retiring from professional basketball, Redick has transitioned into a successful career as an on-air sports analyst for ESPN.

Personal Life

In 2010, JJ Redick married his longtime girlfriend, Chelsea Kilgore. The couple has two children together, Knox and Kai, and they continue to enjoy a private and fulfilling family life.

