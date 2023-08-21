JKUAT Student Dies After Falling From the Fifth Floor of Hostel in Juja Town

A 20-year-old student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture Technology died after falling from the fifth floor of a building in Juja Town.

Keith Osoro Moenga a second-year student at the university died at the hostel where his girlfriend stayed after falling, police and witnesses said.

The girlfriend was not present at the time of the incident. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed while being attended to.

Neighbours at the house in Joyland area said on August 18 night they heard a thud and knew there was someone who had fallen at the MBA building hostels.

Read: 4-year-old Girl Dies After Falling From Third Floor of House in Kayole

It was then they rushed to check and found Moenga lying unconscious and took him to the hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

The caretaker of the hostel told police the deceased was not a tenant at the said building but usually visited his girlfriend who at the time of the incident was away at her home in Nakuru.

He alleged that he saw the deceased heading to the rooftop alone where he fell. The body was removed to the General Kago mortuary awaiting postmortem

Police say they are investigating the incident.

Read Also: JKUAT Denies Missing Marks Cause of Students’ Deaths

Meanwhile, a 52 year old woman died in a lodging he had booked with a woman in Uthiru, Nairobi. The deceased had been in the room with her 70 year old man when she started to convulse and collapsed.

Police went to the Gachuiri Gardens Lodging where her body lay after the death incident. Police say they found foam on her mouth and nose when they picked the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.

The man and deceased woman had earlier on taken drinks at a nearby bar before retiring to their room on August 18.

Police say they are investigating the death.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...