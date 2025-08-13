Johannes Huebl Siblings: Get to Know Philipp Huebl

Johannes Huebl, born on December 22, 1977, in Hannover, Germany, is a multifaceted figure known for his work as a model, photographer, and designer.

He has gained prominence in the fashion industry, becoming a recognizable face for luxury men’s fashion brands and a respected name in photography.

Married to American fashion influencer and model Olivia Palermo since 2014, Huebl has carved out a niche as a style icon and creative professional.

His journey from a small-town upbringing to an international career reflects his dedication to both fashion and the arts.

Johannes has one sibling, a younger brother named Philipp Huebl.

Born to parents Lothar Huebl and Ela Huebl, Johannes and Philipp were raised in Hannover, Germany.

Little is known about Philipp’s personal or professional life, as Johannes tends to keep his family details private, focusing public attention on his career.

Career

Huebl’s career began in modeling at the age of 20, after being discovered while studying at the University of Lueneburg, where he pursued cultural science, history, and philosophy with a focus on film and photography.

Prior to that, he studied business and economics at the University of Hamburg, showcasing his diverse academic interests.

His modeling career took him to global fashion capitals like Paris, London, Barcelona, and Tokyo, where he worked with prestigious brands such as Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren, Banana Republic, and Donna Karan.

Huebl’s chiseled features and sophisticated style made him a staple in men’s fashion spreads for leading magazines, including GQ, Vanity Fair, Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, and Harper’s Bazaar.

Beyond modeling, Huebl has established himself as a talented photographer, contributing to his creative portfolio and earning a spot on Mr. Porter’s Style Council in 2013.

His photography work often complements his fashion endeavors, blending his eye for aesthetics with technical skill.

Additionally, Huebl has ventured into design, further expanding his influence in the industry.

Accolades

In 2019, Huebl was honored with the Influencer of the Year Award, acknowledging his impact as a style icon and social media presence, with over one million Instagram followers.

His role on Mr. Porter’s Style Council, alongside figures like rapper Tinie Tempah, underscores his reputation as a tastemaker in men’s fashion.

Huebl’s ability to seamlessly blend modeling, photography, and design has cemented his status as a versatile figure in the industry.

His marriage to Olivia Palermo, a prominent fashion influencer and entrepreneur, has also amplified his visibility, with the couple often celebrated for their joint appearances at high-profile events like the Winter Wonderland Ball, which supports the New York Botanical Garden’s Children’s Educational Programmes.