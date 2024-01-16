Jose Mourinho Sacked As Roma Manager

AS Roma have parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho following a poor run of form; the Giallorossi have won just one of their last six Serie A games, and sit ninth in the league.

Mourinho joined Roma in 2021 and spent two-and-a-half years in the role, leading them to the Europa Conference League title in 2022.

He also guided them to the Europa League final last season, where they were defeated by Sevilla on penalties.

A club statement read: “We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

“We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

Former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was appointed Roma’s coach in May 2021, becoming the 60th manager of the club.

Roma are currently ninth in the Serie A with eight wins and seven defeats from 20 matches. They were beaten 3-1 by AC Milan on Sunday.