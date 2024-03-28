JSC Approves Policies to Combat Harassment at Judiciary 

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Thursday March 28 approved amendments to policies aimed at tackling sexual harassment, promoting gender mainstreaming, and enhancing diversity within the judiciary.

The move is aimed at fostering a secure and inclusive work environment.

The commission in 2021 approved the judiciary sexual harassment, Gender Mainstreaming and the affirmative action and Diversity policies targeting a safe work environment, equality, and the eradication of gender-based discrimination in the judicial management, administration and service delivery.

However, according to the Policies Implementation and Oversight Committee, chaired by Lady Justice Njoki Ndungu, there have been gaps witnessed in the application of the policies.

The committee made recommendations and proposed amendments to the commission to enhance effective implementation of the policies.

Among the key amendments approved by the commission is the establishment of an Employee protection unit within the office of the chief justice.

The unit will “develop and safeguard reporting mechanisms for victims of sexual harassment within the institution.”

They will also provide effective and confidential procedures for resolutions of complaints related to sexual harassment and prevention standards.

Additionally, the Commission approved the creation of a Gender Unit to ensure the judiciary remains compliant with the constitutional gender imperatives.

The judiciary, they say is the only arm of government that is compliant with the two-third gender rule.

Furthermore, the JSC greenlighted the commissioning of a Diversity Audit within the judiciary.

The audit will “enable data-driven employee engagement, growth and retention while maintaining the constitutional requirements for a diverse workforce that empowers all especially the vulnerable and marginalized.”

The move will aid the JSC to improve the number of employees living with disabilities from the current one percent to at least five percent.