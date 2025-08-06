Julie Cash is 36 years old as of 2025, having been born on May 23, 1989, in Dallas, Texas. A proud Gemini, she was raised in the small town of Grand Saline in East Texas before making a name for herself on a much bigger stage. Currently residing in Los Angeles, California, Julie has built a successful career as an adult film actress, social media influencer, and model.

Julie Cash Age 36 Years as of 2025 Date of Birth May 23, 1989 Place of Birth Dallas, Texas Nationality American Zodiac Sign Gemini

Early Life

Growing up in East Texas, Julie Cash excelled in sports and even attended college on a full softball scholarship. Her athletic background laid the foundation for the discipline and confidence that would later shape her professional journey.

Rise to Fame

Julie launched her career in modeling and adult entertainment in 2010. By that time, she had already appeared in several productions after making her debut in the industry in 2009 at just 20 years old. Her stunning curves, charismatic screen presence, and standout performances quickly earned her a place among the top BBW (Big Beautiful Women) performers in the business.

She has worked with top-tier studios like Brazzers, Evil Angel, Jules Jordan Video, Mile High, Pure Play Media, Wicked Pictures, Hustler, and many others. Her breakthrough performance earned her the NightMoves Award for Best BBW Performer in 2013.

Social Media

Julie Cash’s popularity extends far beyond the screen. She has cultivated a massive following on Instagram, where her official account has attracted more than 2.7 million fans. Her audience is drawn to her confidence, personality, and eye-catching physique. She also models for brands, including Gold Dimes INC, and actively promotes fashion and lifestyle content online.

Julie Cash Body Measurements

Julie Cash stands at 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) and weighs approximately 73 kg (161 lbs). She boasts a curvy figure with body measurements of 35-27-54 inches. She wears a bra size 40D and has blonde hair with captivating brown eyes. Her curvaceous frame and signature style have become part of her strong brand identity, helping her stand out in both the entertainment and influencer worlds.

Julie Cash Net Worth

Julie Cash’s estimated net worth is around $2 million. Her earnings come from multiple income streams, including her acting career, social media partnerships, endorsements, and modeling contracts. She has turned her early fame into a sustainable business, maintaining relevance in an ever-evolving industry.

Julie’s work has influenced the adult entertainment world by challenging traditional standards of beauty and body type. In addition to starring in films, she has performed alongside well-known industry names like Aubree Valentine and Giselle Palmer. Her career has also included appearances in numerous commercials and collaborations with other social media personalities.

Julie Cash Age

