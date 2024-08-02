Close Menu
    Subscribe
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Justin Timberlake Pleads Not Guilty In DWI Case

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Justin Timberlake Pleads Not Guilty In DWI Case

    Justin Timberlake has pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated stemming from an arrest earlier this summer in New York.

    Timberlake, who attended the hearing in Sag Harbor, New York virtually, spoke twice to answer “yes” to Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace.

    The hearing was largely procedural. The judge at one point admonished Timberlake’s lawyer, Edward Burke, for previous comments made outside of court to the media. The judge urged counsel to be more cautious.

    The singer was arrested in June after police say he was observed driving a 2025 BMW “in an intoxicated condition.”

    He allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and also failed to maintain in his lane of travel, according to a statement from Sag Harbor Police. He was described by an officer as “unable to divide attention.” The officer added that Timberlake “had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

    Timberlake told police he “had one martini and I followed my friends home,” according to court records.

    At a hearing in late July, Timberlake’s attorney disputed that the performer was intoxicated, arguing he should not have been arrested.

    “The police made a number of very significant errors in this case,” Burke said at the time.

    On Friday, Burke reiterated that Timberlake was not intoxicated at the time of his arrest. The singer’s Tennessee drivers license was suspended in the state of New York, which Burke said is standard for DWI arrests.

    Timberlake is currently on tour in Europe for his most recent album, “Everything I Thought It Was.”

    Friday’s appearance was a rescheduled arraignment after Timberlake’s attorney argued in a previous hearing there were paperwork errors.

    There is another conference hearing in the case on August 9, though Timberlake is not required to attend at that time.

    By CNN

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Tom Blyth And Emily Bader Set To Star In Netflix And 3000 Pictures Adaptation Of ‘People We Meet On Vacation

    Justin Timberlake Pleads Not Guilty In DWI Case

     
    Charli XCX Donates Thousands Of Pants From New Video