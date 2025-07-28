Kai Schreiber Siblings: All About Alexander “Sasha” Pete Schreiber

Kai Schreiber, born on December 13, 2008, is a British-American model and actress, known for being the daughter of acclaimed actors Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts.

Identifying as transgender, Kai has emerged as a rising talent in the entertainment and fashion industries.

Her early exposure to the performing arts, sparked by a summer camp experience, set the stage for her budding career.

With a family deeply rooted in Hollywood, Kai’s journey reflects both her personal passion and the influence of her parents’ storied careers.

Career

Siblings

Kai has one sibling, an older brother named Alexander “Sasha” Pete Schreiber, born on July 25, 2007, in Los Angeles.

Sasha, like Kai, has dipped his toes into the entertainment world, notably voicing a young wolf alongside Kai in Disney’s 2016 film The Jungle Book.

Beyond acting, Sasha has shown a strong interest in environmental activism, highlighted by his participation in a 2019 climate protest, which his mother, Naomi Watts, proudly shared on social media.

Sasha’s passions extend to activities like diving, as noted by Liev Schreiber during a 2023 trip to the Bahamas, where Sasha became a certified diver.

Career

Schreiber made her acting debut at a young age, voicing a young wolf in The Jungle Book (2016), a project she shared with her brother Sasha.

This early foray into acting was inspired by a performing arts summer camp, which ignited her interest in the craft, as noted by Naomi Watts in a 2019 interview.

Kai’s transition into modeling marked a significant milestone in her career.

In March 2025, she made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week for Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection, “Le Méta-Théâtre Des Intimités,” wearing a striking animal-print minidress with a feathered neckline.

Signed with IMG Models, a prestigious agency known for representing trailblazing talents, Kai has also starred in Valentino’s Pre-Fall 2025 campaign.

In a June 2025 Interview Magazine feature, Kai expressed her ambition to become a supermodel, citing years of practicing her runway walk and drawing inspiration from iconic figures like Marilyn Monroe.

Her parents have been vocal supporters, with both Liev and Naomi sharing heartfelt posts on social media celebrating her achievements.

Kai’s career trajectory suggests a bright future in fashion, with her talent and determination setting her apart.