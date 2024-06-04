Kaley Cuoco Sibling: All About Brianna Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco is an American actress born on November 30, 1985, in Camarillo, California.

She is known for her roles in the TV series, The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant.

Cuoco has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards and has won 11 awards and received 59 nominations overall.

She is also known for her roles in films such as Virtuosity, Hop and The Wedding Ringer.

Cuoco has been married twice, first to Ryan Sweeting and then to Karl Cook, and is currently in a relationship with actor Tom Pelphrey.

Siblings

Kaley has one sibling, her younger sister Briana Cuoco.

Briana is an actress and singer who competed on season 5 of The Voice and has had recurring roles on Kaley’s shows The Flight Attendant and Harley Quinn.

The sisters are very close and supportive of each other’s careers.

In May 2023, Briana got engaged to her boyfriend Brian Logan Dales, with Kaley announcing the happy news on Instagram.

Career

Cuoco has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, spanning over three decades.

She began her career as a child model and commercial actress, appearing in numerous commercials and television shows.

Her early roles included guest spots on shows like Northern Exposure and My So-Called Life, as well as appearances in films like Virtuosity and Picture Perfect alongside Denzel Washington and Jennifer Aniston.

Cuoco’s breakthrough role came with the sitcom, 8 Simple Rules, where she played the vivacious and rebellious daughter of John Ritter’s character.

After the show ended, she joined the supernatural drama, Charmed, for its final season.

Her most notable role to date is Penny, the attractive neighbor of socially awkward scientists in the hit sitcom, The Big Bang Theory.

Throughout the show’s run, Cuoco also made occasional film appearances in comedies like Hop and The Wedding Ringer.

In recent years, Cuoco has produced and starred in the drama series, The Flight Attendant, which follows a woman embroiled in a murder mystery where she might be the killer.

Awards and accolades

Cuoco has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

She has been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Cassie Bowden in The Flight Attendant in 2021 and 2022.

Cuoco was also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021 as an Executive Producer for The Flight Attendant on HBO Max.

Overall, Cuoco has won 11 awards and received 59 nominations, showcasing her significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

Personal life

Cuoco is currently in a relationship with actor Tom Pelphrey.

They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Matilda, on March 30, 2023.

Cuoco has been married twice before, first to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 and then to Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021.

She has stated that she does not plan to get married again, focusing instead on her relationship and her career.