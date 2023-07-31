Kalonzo To Lead Azimio’s Five-member Dialogue Committee

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party has unveiled its five-member team that will hold talks with the government side.

The team selected on Monday will be led by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi, Eugene Wamalwa, Okong’o Omogeni and Malindi MP Amina Mnyanzi.

“Our position remains that no party to these negotiations can claim a right to determine for the other what to raise and what not to raise,” read a statement by the opposition.

The opposition noted that they will respect the issues raised by their Kenya Kwanza counterparts and vice versa.

The Kalonzo-led team, Azimio said, has come up with five key issues that they will present during the talks that will be mediated by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The issues are; the cost of living, audit of the 2022 elections, bipartisan reconstitution of the IEBC, inclusivity in national affairs and respect of political parties in line with the Constitution.

“Azimio is keen on a time-bound programme that should take one month beginning from August 1, 2023,” said Azimio.

On Sunday, the opposition said demos will run concurrently with the talks.

“As we continue to pursue discussion, we shall continue will our engagements with the people. That right of association, expression and assembly is in the constitution and we are not to negotiate that with anyone,” said Peter Munya on behalf of the opposition.

The opposition also revealed that indeed President William Ruto and Raila Odinga held the first in a series of talks mediated by the former head of state.

“There was a meeting chaired by Hom Obasanjo. Baba (Odinga) accepted to be in that meeting because of his respect for Hon. Obasanjo. That meeting did not conclude on any issues. It was a meeting to agree on when and how to hold talks,” the former Agriculture CS said.

