Karen Khachanov Siblings: All About Margarita and Georgiy

Karen Khachanov, born on May 21, 1996, in Moscow, Russia, is a professional tennis player of Russian-Armenian descent.

He has won seven ATP singles titles, including the prestigious 2018 Paris Masters, and an Olympic silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Khachanov reached the semifinals of the US Open in 2022 and the Australian Open in 2023.

He achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 8 in July 2019 and currently ranks No. 19 as of January 2025.

Siblings

Karen has one sister named Margarita and a brother named Georgiy.

He often shares moments with his family, highlighting the importance of their support in his life and career.

Early career

Khachanov’s parents introduced him to the sport; his father, Abgar, was an Armenian who played volleyball before studying medicine, while his mother, Nataliya, is Russian and also pursued a medical career.

He has a sister and a brother and cites Marat Safin and Juan Martín del Potro as his childhood idols. He decided to pursue a professional tennis career at the age of 12.

After turning 15, Khachanov moved to Split, Croatia, to train under Vedran Martić, Goran Ivanišević’s former coach.

He later relocated to Barcelona to work with Galo Blanco.

In 2013, he won the Under-18 European Championship and claimed a silver medal in doubles at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics alongside Andrey Rublev.

Professional career

Khachanov made his professional debut in 2013 and quickly gained recognition.

He recorded his first ATP Tour win at the St. Petersburg Open in 2014 and became the youngest Russian player in the pro series by competing in the Davis Cup that same year.

His early career saw him winning several ITF titles and participating in ATP events.

In 2016, Khachanov achieved his first ATP title at the Valencia Open and continued to rise through the ranks.

His major breakthrough came in 2018 when he won the Paris Masters, becoming the first Russian to do so.

He has since won seven ATP singles titles and earned an Olympic silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Khachanov has reached two Grand Slam semifinals: at the US Open in 2022 and the Australian Open in 2023.

Accolades

Khachanov has won seven ATP Tour singles titles, including a prestigious Masters 1000 title at the 2018 Paris Masters, where he notably defeated Novak Djokovic in the final.

Additionally, he claimed an Olympic silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and reached the semifinals of two Grand Slam tournaments: the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

In doubles, he won a Masters 1000 title at the 2023 Madrid Open alongside Andrey Rublev. His highest singles ranking was No. 8, achieved on July 15, 2019.