KDF Soldier Among Three Arrested in Homa Bay, Rhino Horn Worth Sh2.9 Million Recovered

Police in Homa Bay arrested three people, including a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) sergeant, found in possession of a rhino horn valued at Sh2.9 million.

The detectives said preliminary investigations have established that the KDF sergeant is based at Ngong camp in Nairobi.

The horn that the three had weighs 2.9 kilogrammes, police and Kenya Wildlife Service officials said.

A multi-agency team was conducting an operation on New Year Eve in Rodi Market and based on intelligence some people were out to sell the trophy when they found it.

The suspects were traveling in a black Toyota Kluger at the time of the arrest, police said.

Homa Bay County Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) commander Mr Peter Kimulwo said the suspects were arrested Tuesday evening at a hotel in Rodi Kopany Trading Centre, on the outskirts of Homa Bay Town.

During the arrest, police also recovered the private vehicle, a black Toyota Kluger, which the suspects used to transport the rhino horn.

Investigators suspect the three got the rhino horn from Ruma National Park.

Kimulwo said his officers are still pursuing other suspects linked to a syndicate of poachers operating in Ruma National Park.

Police said they would be charged with possessing Wildlife Trophies of Endangered Species Contrary to Section 92(4) of the Wildlife Conservation Management Act 2013.

Officials said the seizure shows a rhino had been killed.

This is despite stringent measures in place to address the menace of poaching in the country and region.

For instance, in July last year, two herders accused of illegally possessing elephant tusks were given stringent bond terms of Sh1 million each after being charged.

They were accused of dealing in ivory and allegedly found with Sh2 million worth of elephant tusks by KWS detectives.

The two men were charged with dealing in wildlife trophies of an endangered species worth Sh2 million without a permit contrary to Section 92(2) of the Wildlife Conservation Act.

They were allegedly jointly found dealing in two pieces of elephant tusk weighing six kilograms concealed in a brownish safari bag without a permit or other lawful exemption.

The two allegedly committed the crime on June 13, 2023, in Mwembe Tayari area within Mombasa County.

Elephant tusks and rhino horns fetch a fortune in the black market as a surge in demand for ivory in the East continues to fuel the illicit trade in elephant tusks, especially from Africa.

The illegal ivory trade is mostly fuelled by demand in Asia and the Middle East, where elephant tusks and rhino horns are used to make ornaments and traditional medicines.

Officials say despite a ban on the international trade in ivory, African elephants are still being poached in large numbers.

As part of efforts to stop the menace, Kenya has started using high-tech surveillance equipment, including drones, to track poachers and keep tabs on elephants and rhinos.

KWS and stakeholders have put in place mechanisms to eradicate all forms of wildlife crime, particularly poaching.

These mechanisms include enhanced community education, interagency collaboration, and intensive intelligence-led operations, among others.

These efforts led to zero rhino poaching in Kenya in 2020-the first time in about two decades.

On April 30, 2016, Kenya set ablaze 105 tonnes of elephant ivory and 1.35 tonnes of rhino horn.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta led world leaders and conservationists in burning the remains of 6,500 elephants and 450 rhinos killed for their tusks and horns.

Parliament has also passed strict anti-poaching laws and the government has beefed up security at parks to stop poaching, which threatens the vital tourism industry.

Regionally, Kenya has also emerged as a major transit route for ivory destined for Asian markets from eastern and central Africa.