KDF Soldier Among Three Arrested, Stolen Gun Recovered in Juja 

A Kenya Defense Forces soldier and two civilians were arrested at Windridge – Chai Estate in Juja for stealing a firearm from a stuck licensed firearm holder in Kirinyaga on November 25, 2023.

The soldier attached to KDF Kahawa Garrison, his female friend and another man were arrested Saturday by a joint operations team from DCI Juja and DCI Headquarters.

They were later escorted to Wang’uru Police Station in Mwea East where the firearm loss had been reported.

In the incident, the male victim driving in his Toyota Prado had traveled to check on his land located in the county’s Kianda area, and along the way got stuck in a murram road for hours.

Members of the public came to his aid pushing his car out of a slippery ditch by 8.30pm, where after he returned home.

On arrival, the 56-year-old realized that his mini CZ loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition which he had secured in his car during the recovery efforts was missing.

He returned to the scene the same night searching for the firearm until 10pm but could do little to trace anything in the dark and trampled muddy passage from an ongoing downpour, he said.

He asked around the neighbourhood the following morning and could not get help.

He reported the matter and police stepped in, exploring all intelligence leads until the recovery of the firearm in Juja, Kiambu County.

Investigations are underway to determine how six rounds of ammunition which were missing from the firearm were expended.

Police suspect the weapon had been used in crimes.