Keith Allen Siblings: All About Kevin Allen

Keith Allen, born on September 2, 1953, in Llanelli, Wales, is a versatile Welsh actor, director, and musician.

He gained fame for roles in films like The Others and Trainspotting and TV series such as Robin Hood where he portrayed the Sheriff of Nottingham.

He is also known for his work with the band Fat Les and as the father of singer Lily Allen and actor Alfie Allen.

Siblings

Keith has one sibling, his younger brother Kevin Allen, who is also an actor and director.

Kevin is known for directing the film Twin Town and has collaborated with Keith on various projects throughout their careers.

Career

Allen’s acting career spans several decades and includes notable performances in films such as Trainspotting and The Others.

In Trainspotting, directed by Danny Boyle, Allen played the role of “Begbie,” a violent and unpredictable character that became iconic in British cinema.

In The Others, starring alongside Nicole Kidman, he took on a supporting role in this psychological horror film directed by Alejandro Amenábar, which was both critically acclaimed and commercially successful.

Throughout his film career, Allen has appeared in various other projects, including The Last of the Mohicans, The Man Who Knew Too Little and The Man Who Knew Infinity.

In addition to his film work, Allen has had a prolific television career with several memorable roles.

He is perhaps best known for portraying the Sheriff of Nottingham in the BBC series Robin Hood.

His performance was praised for its depth and complexity, bringing a charismatic yet villainous character to life.

Beyond this role, he has appeared in various other series, including This Is England ’86 and The Bill.

He also hosted the popular BBC show The Big Breakfast during the 1990s, further showcasing his versatility as an entertainer.

Allen has also made significant contributions as a director.

One of his most notable works is the documentary Unlawful Killing, which explores the circumstances surrounding the death of Princess Diana.

The film was controversial and sparked discussions about media ethics and royal family dynamics, offering a critical perspective on the official narrative surrounding Diana’s death.

In addition to this documentary, he has directed various short films and television projects that often focus on social issues or personal narratives resonating with audiences.

In addition to acting and directing, Allen is known for his musical endeavors.

He was a member of the band Fat Les, which gained fame for its football anthems.

Their most popular song, Vindaloo, became an unofficial anthem for England during the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

The band is recognized for its humorous take on football culture and has maintained a loyal fan base.

Allen has also made a name for himself in stand-up comedy.

He has performed at various venues and festivals, often blending humor with social commentary.

His comedic style is characterized by wit and an ability to engage with contemporary issues, making him a compelling performer.

Awards and accolades

Allen has received several nominations throughout his career, highlighting his contributions to film and television.

Notably, he was nominated for a BAFTA TV Award for Best Entertainment Performance in 1990 for his work on The Comic Strip Presents….

Additionally, he earned a nomination for Best Actor at the British Independent Film Awards for his role in Twin Town, directed by his brother Kevin Allen.

His documentary Unlawful Killing, which examines the death of Princess Diana, garnered attention but faced controversy regarding its release, affecting its recognition.

Despite not having won major awards, Allen’s performances, particularly in Trainspotting and The Others, have been critically acclaimed, solidifying his status as a respected figure in the entertainment industry.