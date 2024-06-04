Kelly Slater Net Worth 

Kelly Slater, an iconic American professional surfer, boasts a net worth of $40 million. Renowned for his unmatched surfing prowess and style, Slater has claimed the World Surf League Champion title 11 times, a record unbeaten by any other surfer. He made history by becoming the youngest champion at age 20 and the oldest at 39. Slater’s career is marked by numerous achievements, including surpassing Australian surfer Mark Richards to become the most successful champion in surfing history with his fifth world title in 1997, and later setting the record for career event wins in 2007.

Surfing Career

Known as King Kelly, The GOAT, and the Michael Jordan of Surfing, Slater turned pro in 1990 and won his first major title at the Pipeline Masters in Hawaii in 1992. His dominance continued with five consecutive World Surf League titles starting in 1994, and he won the prestigious Triple Crown of Surfing in 1995, 1998, and 2019. Slater’s competitive success includes victories in numerous Championship Tour events such as the Marui Masters, Quiksilver Pro, Coke Classic, Billabong Pro, and Hang Loose Santa Catarina Pro. His 11th world title came in 2011 after winning at the Rip Curl Pro Search San Francisco.

Slater’s love for the ocean extends to environmental advocacy. He is actively involved with charities focused on ocean preservation and serves on the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society’s Ocean Advocacy Advisory Board. In 2010, he was honored by the U.S. House of Representatives for his remarkable contributions to surfing and his role as a sport ambassador. A statue of Slater was unveiled in his hometown of Cocoa Beach to commemorate his 10th world title win.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Kelly Slater has ventured into various business endeavors beyond surfing. He founded Outerknown, an eco-friendly clothing brand, in collaboration with Kering in 2014 after parting ways with his long-time sponsor Quiksilver. In 2016, he launched a line of surfboards and also co-founded a beverage company called Purps. Slater’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish Kelly Slater Wave Systems, which develops innovative wave technology, and a sustainable footwear company called Killy.

In 2020, Slater announced plans for a $250 million, 400-acre surf resort in La Quinta, California, featuring a wave pool, a 150-room hotel, and 600 homes. Unfortunately, the project was rejected by the La Quinta City Council in September 2022.

Early Life

Kelly Slater was born Robert Kelly Slater on February 11, 1972, in Cocoa Beach, Florida. His mother, Judy, was a firefighter and EMT, and his father, Stephen, owned a bait shop. Growing up with two brothers, Stephen and Sean, Slater started surfing at the age of 5. By 10, he had won several age-division events along the Atlantic coast, and in 1984, he won an age-division U.S. championship title. Slater’s early achievements included a third-place finish at the world amateur championships in England in 1986 and winning the Pacific Cup junior championship in Australia the following year.

Music and Media Appearances

Slater has dabbled in music, having been a part of the band The Surfers, which released the album “Songs from the Pipe” in 1998 and toured Australia. He has performed with notable artists like Jack Johnson, Angus Stone, Ben Harper, and Pearl Jam. Slater is also featured in his own video game, “Kelly Slater’s Pro Surfer” (2002), and appeared in “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3” (2001).

His acting credits include playing Jimmy Slade in 27 episodes of “Baywatch” from 1992 to 1996. Slater has appeared in various films and documentaries, including “The Endless Summer 2” (1994), “One Night at McCool’s” (2001), and “Surf’s Up” (2007). He has been featured on TV shows such as “The Girls Next Door” (2008), “Cubed” (2011), “Ballers” (2018), and “Ultimate Surfer” (2020).

Personal Life

Kelly Slater has a daughter, Taylor, born in June 1996 with his ex-girlfriend Tamara. He has reportedly dated several high-profile celebrities, including Pamela Anderson, Cameron Diaz, Gisele Bündchen, and Bar Refaeli. In 2016, rumors suggested he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Kalani Miller. Slater enjoys golfing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and playing musical instruments. He advocates for suicide prevention and supports Surfers Against Suicide.

Real Estate

Kelly Slater’s primary residence is a beachfront home on the Banzai Pipeline reef break in Hawaii. He also owns properties in Florida, California, and Australia. His Florida home is a condo in Cocoa Beach, while his Australian property is an apartment in Tugun, purchased in the early 2000s for $445,000. In 2017, Slater bought an 8,009-square-foot beachfront mansion on Papailoa Road in Oahu for $7.8 million, which he listed for sale in April 2024 for $20 million. The property features seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, 100 feet of private beach, a pond, two guesthouses, and a swimming pool.

