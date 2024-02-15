Kenyan Man Charged with Committing Indecent Act with Minor in Texas, US

A middle aged man was on Thursday charged with committing an indecent act with a child in Texas, USA.

He appeared at the Milimani Chief Magistrate’s court, Nairobi.

Anthony Kimamo Wachira Alias Dad is accused of committing the crime on diverse dates between the year 2021 and June 2022.

He is charged that at an unknown place in Texas within the republic of USA, he intentionally and unlawfully touched the buttocks of a minor female M.M aged 7 using his hands.

Wachira is also accused of intentionally and unlawfully touching the vagina and buttocks of a minor female I.K aged two years at unknown place in Texas within the republic of USA using his hands in the second count.

He however denied the charges.

Senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi released him on a police bond of Sh25,000.

The matter will be mentioned on February 16.