fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Kenyan Man Charged with Committing Indecent Act with Minor in Texas, US

    Pinnah MokeiraBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    A middle aged man was on Thursday charged with committing an indecent act with a child in Texas, USA. 

    He appeared at the Milimani Chief Magistrate’s court, Nairobi.

    Anthony Kimamo Wachira Alias Dad is accused of committing the crime on diverse dates between the year 2021 and June 2022.

    He is charged that at an unknown place in Texas within the republic of USA, he intentionally and unlawfully touched the buttocks of a minor female M.M aged 7 using his hands.

    Wachira is also accused of intentionally and unlawfully touching the vagina and buttocks of a minor female I.K aged two years at unknown place in Texas within the republic of USA using his hands in the second count.

    He however denied the charges.

    Senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi released him on a police bond of Sh25,000.

    The matter will be mentioned on February 16.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Tanzanian in Court for Occupying Ex-Pepsi Boss House in Machakos

    Kenyan Man Charged with Committing Indecent Act with Minor in Texas, US

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X