Kenyans Attempting to Cross Flooded Areas to Face Charges of Attempted Suicide – CS Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has issued a stern warning, stating that any Kenyan attempting to cross flooded areas will face charges of attempted suicide.

Kindiki emphasized that enforcement teams have been dispatched to flood-prone areas to ensure compliance with the directive.

The deployed officers will actively deter motorists and pedestrians from making perilous crossings in these inundated areas.

“Deploy enforcement teams at urban and rural road spots prone to storm water flooding and without bridges or where the water has breached the bridge to prevent motorists or pedestrians from dangerous crossovers and to arrest and prosecute offenders for attempted suicide and/or attempted murder as the facts of the case may be,” Kindiki said.

He has further mandated the arrest of anyone found transporting passengers across flooded rivers or storm water using unsafe canoes or boats.

Additionally, he has instructed County Security and Intelligence Committees to conduct thorough inspections of all public and private dams and water reservoirs.

These committees are tasked with recommending cases where compulsory evacuation and temporary resettlement orders are necessary.

Kindiki emphasized during a press conference that these inspections must be completed within 24 hours.

More than 200 people are dead in separate incidents following the heavy flooding.

Motorists plying the Mai Mahiu-Suswa/Narok highway and the Mai Mahiu – Naivasha road were Monday advised to seek for alternative routes after debris was swept into the roads following Sunday night’s heavy downpour.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) issued an alert on Monday April 29, saying motorists should brace for heavy traffic along the said roads as they are impassable at the moment.

KeNHA said the heavy rains in the catchment areas of Kinale and Kijabe led water courses to experience an upsurge which then led to the washing away of debris and several houses.