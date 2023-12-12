Sakaja, Kipyegon Among Kenyans Honoured with Elder of Order of Golden Heart

fbpx
    President William Ruto has honoured several Kenyans in the awards of order, decorations and medals.

    Those honoured with Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (E.G.H.) include Cabinet Secretaries, Members of Parliament, Governors and Athletes.

    “In recognition of distinguished and outstanding services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities, I confer awards and honours to the following persons,” Ruto said in a Gazette notice.

    The President said those honoured with the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya award had rendered outstanding or distinguished services to the nation.

    Awards are issued by the president upon the advice of a National Honours and Awards Committee in the president’s office.

    Here is the list:

    1. Francis Ogolla

    2. Felix Koskei

    3. Wavinya Ndeti

    4. Jonathan Bii

    5. Abdi Hassan

    6. Susan Kihika

    7. Adan Mohamed

    8. Johnson Sakaja

    9. Gladys Wanga

    10. Kimani Wamatangi

    11. Cecily Mbarire

    12. Mithika Linturi

    13. Ali Mohamud Mohamed

    14. Kimani Ichung’wah

    15. Aaron Cheruiyot

    16. Opiyo Wandayi

    17. Stewart Madzayo

    18. Soipan Tuya

    19. Peninah Malonza

    20. Ezekiel Machogu

    21. Ahmed Abdullahi

    22. Eliud Owalo

    23. Zachariah Njeru

    24. Davis Chirchir

    25. Rebecca Miano

    26. Susan Nakhumicha

    27. Faith Kipyegon

    Others honoured with the Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart are:

    1. IG Japhet Koome

    2. Mahinder Singh

    3. Tabitha Karanja

    4. Arshed Adil

    5. Joseph Ngaira

    6. Twalib Mbarak

    7. Noordin Haji

    8. Juster Nkirote

     

