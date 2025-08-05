Kenyans urged to prioritize bone health 

Orthopedic specialists camping in Kisii for a four day free medical camp Tuesday asked Kenyans to prioritize bone health by seeking early medical intervention and adopting preventive lifestyles.

The medics especially emphasized the importance of timely diagnosis and treatment of bone-related issues among Kenyans.

Mairura Foundation Chair and an orthopedic specialist Dr. Eddy Mairura said many patients especially in Africa report to hospitals late when conditions have deteriorated.

“We are seeing a worrying trend where individuals ignore bone injuries or deformities until they become severe. Bone care should not be an afterthought,” he said.

Dr Mairura is the lead specialist in a group consisting of US based doctors attending to hundreds of patients with bone related conditions at Nyanchwa Mission Hospital and the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

An estimated 1500 turned up on Monday alone in Nyanchwa nearly overwhelming the staff.

Hospital Executive Dr Duncan Mosioma, chief executive described the turnout as overwhelming but encouraging.

“This shows how critical the need is. We’re doing our best to serve as many patients as possible,” he told journalists adding that there was need for a specialist health facility in Nyanza region.

He separately urged the locals to embrace regular check-ups, avoid self-medication, and engage in exercises that promote joint and bone strength.

“Early screening and proper nutrition can prevent long-term complications,” he said.

The ongoing free surgical camp has seen hundreds of patients, many suffering from neglected fractures, joint problems, and congenital deformities, turn up in large numbers for treatment.

“Bone issues can affect anyone — from children with deformities to elderly with arthritis. Prevention and timely care are key,” said Mosioma.

The two camps are part of a wider initiative by the health partners aimed at improving access to specialized medical services in underserved regions.

By Tuesday, the initiative continued to draw in patients from as far as Lodwar.

More were thronging in from Migori, Nyamira, Homa Bay, and parts of Rift Valley.

Many of them said they all hoped to receive life-changing treatment for fractures, bone deformities, and joint complications.

“I have nursed this leg fracture after I ran out of money to travel to India,” said 63-year-old John Onyiego from Nyamira.

Mary Moraa , a beneficiary,decried the high cost of orthopedic surgeries forcing her to stay at home without proper health care.

“I am happy and congratulate the organisers, may God bless them,” she said.

I’m both health facilities, the doctors worked round the clock, attending to scores of patients in makeshift consultation tents before ushering them to operating theatres.

The four day camp is expected to benefit over 4000 patients by its close Thursday.