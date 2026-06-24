Kenya’s Josephine Wanjiku Selected to Officiate at 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Kenyan referee Josephine Wanjiku has been selected among the match officials who will officiate at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on October 17, 2026, and will mark the ninth edition of the global competition for young female footballers.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) congratulated Wanjiku on her appointment.

“Congratulations to Josephine Wanjiku on her selection to officiate at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, set to kick off on October 17, 2026. FKF wishes her all the best as she takes her place among the elite match officials in world football,” the federation said in a statement.

The 2026 tournament will feature an expanded 24-team format, a move aimed at providing more young female athletes with an opportunity to compete on the global stage.

For the competition, FIFA has appointed 54 female match officials, comprising 18 referees and 36 assistant referees drawn from across the world.

Wanjiku’s selection places her among an elite group of officials entrusted with overseeing matches at one of FIFA’s premier youth tournaments and further highlights Kenya’s growing presence in international football officiating.

Defending champions North Korea will be aiming to retain the title they won at the previous edition of the competition.